COMPANY / Design of spaces to improve the health and well-being of people

Actiu brings together specialists in design, health and wellness

The impact of closed spaces on the health of their users and how an appropriate design can positively influence their well-being was the focus of the second meeting organized by Actiu within the framework of the Madrid Design Festival.

The event, held in the Actiu showroom in Madrid and moderated by Soledat Berbegal, Director and Director of Brand Reputation at Actiu, was attended by Anne-Marie Aguilar, Operations Director of the International WELL Building Institute, Anna Ferrer, partner of the CU4 Arquitectura studio, Bieito Silva, responsible for the WELL certification of the Technological Institute of Galicia), Pablo Muñoz, CEO of Evaluate, and Jana Fernández, well-being and rest consultant, who addressed the importance of creating healthy environments and maintaining healthy habits .

“Covid has taught us how the spaces where we live and work have a direct influence on our health,” said Anne-Marie Aguilar, who explained that the WELL Building Institute is studying the multiple meanings that health has today and its related to aspects such as safety, diversity, equality, inclusion, climate change, public health, mental health, resilience, productivity or the commitment of workers to the company.

“Through the Well, I discovered how spaces can improve health and I began to design houses and environments that care,” said Anna Ferrer, who, from her studio, helps organizations and people achieve their goals through well-being. “We are seeing how living in grayer and less green spaces is making us sick”, affirmed the architect, for whom “a space that ‘takes care of you’ has to attend to the three dimensions: physiological, cognitive and socio-emotional.

On how a healthy space is synchronized with the physiological needs of its inhabitants, Jana Fernández also spoke and stressed that “We must give priority to night rest, but also to how we prepare for the night, for which it is essential that the space contributes to the welfare and does not pose a continuing threat. At this point, she explained how it is possible to create new habits and routines based on her method of the 7 Ds of rest: Decision, Discipline, Diet & Sport, Sleep, Slow down, Disconnect and Enjoy.

“It is important that, when we talk about what we do, we do it from the perspective of health and well-being, but also from the benefit opportunity,” said Pablo Muñoz, who from Evalore defends how people, planet and profitability are three concepts that should go hand in hand to contribute to sustainable development that can last over time. “We have tools to create healthy spaces that we must use and that, properly implemented, increase the profitability of the investor and the user,” added the architect, pointing out the risk of not doing so and creating buildings that are already born obsolete.

In a hybrid and flexible moment like the current one, the space can become an important loyalty tool. “There are a lot of costs derived from an inadequate space and, what a priori may imply a higher initial expense, in the medium term has an important return”, pointed out Bieito Silva for whom, beyond the salary, the flexibility and adaptability of uses are aspects highly valued by people.

Soledat Berbegal spoke about technology, understood as a tool that helps take care of these spaces and their inhabitants, and said that it is a fundamental part of this transformation, both to measure parameters such as air quality, acoustics, lighting, activity staff or food, as to interpret them.

“From Actiu – Soledat Berbegal commented – we have launched Gaia by Actiu, an IoT platform that measures parameters and where the important thing is not the sensor, but the data and decisions are made with them, as well as knowing how to communicate them”. A communication that, according to the Director of Actiu, “is a fundamental tool when it comes to achieving that well-being and its awareness among workers”.