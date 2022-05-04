COMPANY / European Sleep Institute organizes the first international conference on sleep medicine

On May 7, 2022, the first international conference on sleep medicine will be held, organized by the European Sleep Institute, to raise awareness of sleep disorders and their medical treatments in the hands of the most prestigious international experts.

The first international conference on sleep medicine is already a reality and will be held on May 7, 2022, with renowned international experts in the field among its speakers who will present their knowledge and share it with all attendees who seek to delve into this science. The event will take place at the Hotel W. Panama City.

Face-to-face or online assistance

The organization of this event is the responsibility of the European Sleep Institute, with the collaboration of the Sleep Institute Foundation, the Interamerican University of Panama, and the endorsement of the Panamanian College of Physicians.

Attendees have the opportunity to participate in the event in person or remotely, from anywhere in the world. Only the face-to-face modality is aimed at doctors and specialists, while the online modality is open to all audiences.

In addition, all those who attend the conference will be able to obtain a certificate of attendance.

Coordinators and speakers

Diego Garcia-Borreguero, International Director of the European Sleep Institute, and Fernando de Gracia, professor at the Interamerican University of Panama and specialist at the Santo Tomás Hospital in the Central American country, will be the coordinators of this meeting.

Along with them, there will be speakers specializing in the field of sleep from different medical centers of international reference in the United States, Spain, Chile, Colombia and Panama.

Topics to be discussed at the event

During the conference, topics related to the neural mechanisms of sleep and those problems that generate sleep disorders and their consequences on the human body will be discussed: the consequences of sleep deprivation, respiratory disorders such as sleep apnea, insomnia, restless legs syndrome, parasomnias and narcolepsy, REM sleep behavior disorder or epileptic episodes during sleep, among other disorders, are some of the topics that will be discussed in the different presentations given by the professionals, as well as its different medical, orthodontic and surgical treatments.

During the presentations with the specialists there will be time to expose common themes and debate different issues in the different organized colloquiums.