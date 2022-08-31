COMPANY / Improving the well-being and quality of life of pets with Wild Balance

The health of pets is one of the main aspects that must be addressed if you want to guarantee them a good quality of life. Therefore, food plays a fundamental role, since it must be balanced and have the nutrients that dogs and cats need to achieve healthy development.

It is for this reason that Wild Balance offers natural food for dogs and cats, made with fresh and natural ingredients, without ultra-processed products or additives.

natural pet food

The diet of pets influences their mood, the shine of their hair, the possibility of developing certain diseases or the state of their teeth. For this reason, many people have chosen to offer them different food alternatives.

One of these diets is called BARF, which in English means Biologically Appropriate Raw Food (BARF). This seeks to include totally natural, unprocessed foods, with benefits such as strengthening the immune system; achieve the ideal weight of the pet; give you less chance of getting allergies, provide more energy and vitality; improve hydration, dental health, coat and skin health; strengthen your joints; decrease the chances that they will get some type of cancer; among many other benefits.

In this sense, Wild Balance aims to offer foods without grains, chemical additives or preservatives and totally natural. Those interested in obtaining the products of this company can do so through its online store or its physical store in Valencia, as well as at various points of sale, such as veterinarians and specialized pet stores, spread throughout the peninsula.

Quality food and in a convenient format

All members of the Wild Balance team share an obsession with pet health and the importance of returning to a diet adapted to their nature with biologically appropriate raw foods, natural treats and strictly certified supplements, in a format that is very comfortable for humans. .

Each of the mini burgers they offer are made in an artisanal way, one by one. In addition, they do not include additives such as colorants, aromas or preservatives that can modify their original appearance or smell. In short, the menus they have do not contain anything that Mother Nature did not devise for them, since they are made with meat or fish, meaty bone, organ meats, fruits and vegetables and natural supplements in the proportions appropriate to their needs.

At the same time, it is pertinent to mention that the menus are presented in the format of 50-gram mini hamburgers, which allows the daily ration of BARF food that the pet needs to be defrosted, all fresh and without wasting food, since zip bags are also included. reusable to preserve leftover food in the freezer.

From Wild Balance, they care about offering a food based on high quality natural ingredients that guarantee an adequate and healthy nutritional intake for dogs and cats.