Company in charge of security in Corregidora turned out to be a ‘duck’

Be adultpresent identification INE, wear color black and not have a criminal record were the requirements that, just two days before the Queretaro vs. Atlasstill published the company in charge of security for said party. The compensation: 300 pesos as payment at the end of the meeting, and hydration.

Elite K9 Security Group or GSEK9 was in charge of the security inside the Corregidora Stadium during the game that last Saturday ended with a historic brawl that resulted in 26 injuredstill two of them serious.

This business was registered at the Mexican Institute of Intellectual Property (IMPI) in 2016 as a company “Private security services to people, real estate and in socio-organizational events”.

The person which appears as company owner based in the capital of Queretaro was Suana Pantoja Luna. Its establishment address is a two-storey house-room located in the 403 Lawyers Street in the El Marqués neighborhood, almost in front of The Corregidora Stadium.

The lack of control about the people hired for security in said party would have allowed even baristas from Querétaro They will infiltrate as guards.

One of the versions about him start of the brawlaccording to videos circulating on social networks, is that were the private security elements themselves Who they opened a door to allow the baristas from Querétaro They will go to the area where the Atlas.

According toThe president of Liga MX, Mikel Arriolafor some years there were changes to local laws in some states that prevent state police inside the stadiumsso clubs like the Queretaro they must bet mainly on private companies to guarantee security.

“There are questions about why there weren’t many police on the court and from a modification what was done at penal norm in several of the states of the Republicit turns out that you can’t have police officers on the pitch, and that’s what was missing yesterday. We have to do an analysis,” Arriola said in an interview for Mediotiempo.

“Supplied with private security these shortcomings. That is why the big question is what happened to this private security company, will have to appear will have to appear club which is the one contract these services and from there take a punitive determination”.

THE COMPANY WAS ALREADY CANCELED

from this Sunday at night, the Secretary from Government of Queretaro, Guadalupe Murguia, reported that they had canceled to the company.

“It was determined to cancel the company GESK9 hired by the club Queretaroas well as the 5 additional services that it offers in the state,” Murguía reported via Twitter.

According Arriolathis type of Business must comply with an Official Mexican Standard. So far, it is unknown if GESK9 complies with the same. However, the firm does not appear in the list of authorized companies within the General Directorate of Private Security.

“Which in the market offer private security companies is compliance with Mexican Official Standard that allows them to offer private security services”, added Arriola.

“One has to check as well, us as leaguethat compliance and also if there is any lack of compliance. When an Official Mexican Standard is not complied with, in addition to violating the conditions of the contract, we are also facing a case where reality is not becoming transparent and the capacity of that service provider.

POLICE CAPABILITY IS DIFFERENT IN EVERY STATE

On other stadiums, like those of the Mexico Cityclubs can count on policemen in the standsbut this are hired directly by the teams, because it is a private property, since the government is obliged to provide security mainly outdoors.

The former director of Blue Stadium, Peter Ruiz, who worked for 14 years in said property, assured Mediotiempo that not all states have the same number of police officers available. In the CDMX there is more of 35 thousand, but that number does not exist in the other states.

“On some cities don’t have enough policethen in any state where the League is played, the stadium will require over 300 policemen, and sometimes the city can’t have them, or maybe they don’t ask for enough,” he added.

Expert on topics of security in stadiums, Ruiz added that although private security will never weigh more than the Policeif is one key component for operations inside the stadiums.

“The security company that I requestedAlthough it wasn’t perfect was registered with the Secretary of Public Security, where he endorsed that all these kids could carry out that work. The majority, 70, 80 percent of the people had Civil Protection courses, evacuation, firefighting, that is, if they were trained,” he explained.