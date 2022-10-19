COMPANY / “Let’s talk about fertility”: Ginemed’s podcasts to normalize reproductive medicine in society

Verónica Sánchez, Isabel Jiménez and Beatriz Trapote present the Ginemed podcasts, a new initiative to normalize assisted reproduction in society

– In Spain, 1 in 10 mothers are thanks to assisted reproduction. However, this topic still remains a taboo. According to data from the Spanish Fertility Society (SEF), one in six couples has problems having children in our country, which has the second lowest birth rate in Europe (1.19 children per woman).

Despite these data, we do not speak naturally about fertility in our country. There is a lack of information on the part of our society, to which we must add the physical and emotional exhaustion that reproductive treatments sometimes entail, which leads many people with problems to have a baby to feel alone, misunderstood and, on many occasions, judged.

“It is mainly a problem of misinformation. Sometimes the most unfortunate comments come from your closest circle, from the people who love you. The social imaginary is full of myths and prejudices that spread like wildfire. We think that it is time for this reality to be known. And perhaps we had to start with ourselves, facing up, and giving voice to infertility” tells us Desiré, who managed to become a mother in Ginemed after 10 years trying in other clinics.

Ginemed’s podcasts are presented as a space to talk freely and without prejudice about fertility problems and their consequences in women’s lives, making visible a reality such as wanting to be a mother and needing reproductive medicine treatments to do so. .

The presenters: Verónica Sánchez, Isabel Jiménez and Beatriz Trapote

Ginemed has selected each of the protagonists of the podcasts for representing the different family models and their right to motherhood, to which other visible faces will be added. Verónica Sánchez, better known as oh.mamiblue, is a well-known influencer in our country, with almost 500,000 followers. Along with her wife, Jana, they are mothers to Álex and to a future new life.

Isabel Jiménez, journalist presenter of Informativos Telecinco, and writer, is the mother of two children with her husband, she also has almost 400,000 followers. For her part, Beatriz Trapote, is also a journalist, businesswoman. Together with her husband Víctor, she is the mother of three children thanks to assisted reproduction.

From Ginemed, María Arriaza, director of Marketing and Communication of the group, assures that “it is essential that Reproductive Medicine be normalized and stop being a taboo. But not only infertility, but also the new family models that are possible thanks to these techniques: single mothers by choice or two mothers. And, of course, preimplantation genetic diagnosis methods, which allow preventing the transmission of genetic diseases to offspring”.

Close conversations with medical experts in assisted reproduction

Podcasts, one of the most listened to formats due to the versatility they offer to be consumed on demand, have been proposed in an interview format to deepen through close conversations with specialists, addressing fertility from the most basic to the most complex aspects.

In the first chapter, Verónica Sánchez sits down with Dr. Juan Manuel Jiménez, head of the High Complexity Cases Unit at Ginemed, to deal in a very accessible way with the treatment options that reproductive medicine offers to female partners, such as is the ROPA method, an assisted reproduction technique for homoparental female couples in which one of them provides the ovules, and the other receives the embryos and will be the one to carry out the pregnancy and childbirth. In the same chapter, the protagonists also talk about highly complex cases, patients for whom reproductive medicine also offers solutions with success rates similar to less complex cases.

For her part, Isabel Jiménez interviews Dr. Nuria Pérez, head of Ginemed Madrid Aravaca, about social sterility and fertility preservation. And it is that most women are unaware that with a simple blood test and an ultrasound we can know the state of our ovarian reserve, essential information to plan our motherhood. In addition, they touch on other aspects of reproductive health that most people are unaware of, such as the prevention of the transmission of genetic diseases to offspring.

Along the same lines, Beatriz Trapote, in her conversation with Dr. Pascual Sánchez, co-founder and medical director of Ginemed, clarifies many aspects of fertility that are not as well known, such as the relevance of the male factor or the pregnancy rates of egg donation, a treatment more and more demanded among patients.

In short, the Ginemed podcasts will make more and better information on reproductive health available to society. In addition to being heard on the main podcasting platforms (Spotify, Ivoox and iTunes), Ginemed’s podcasts can also be seen on the YouTube channel and the rest of Ginemed’s social networks, where they will be available in video-interview format.

30 years fulfilling dreams

Ginemed celebrates 30 years as leaders in reproductive medicine, with more than 300 employees and more than 250,000 patients. During these years, Ginemed has been a pioneer in our country for being the first reproductive unit with a center for highly complex cases; for promoting a new model of doctor-patient communication; in being the first to create an international department to care for patients from other countries; or by new financing models that facilitate access to reproductive treatments, among other milestones.

Currently, Ginemed has specialized assisted reproduction units in Seville, Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Valencia, Malaga, Zaragoza, Murcia, Huelva, Cádiz and Lisbon.