Company of Heroes 3 is free tomorrow … even if it comes out in 2022

We’re used to seeing tons of ways developers and publishers promote their products, and Company of Heroes 3 it will be free from tomorrow, surprisingly.

The historical saga of military-themed strategy, of which an unsuspected film was also produced, will return in 2022 with a new chapter that fans are looking forward to.

We told you about Company of Heroes 3 a few months ago, in a full-bodied preview that we invite you to retrieve in view of this surprise offer.

Thanks to colleagues from PC Gamer we find that if you want to try Company of Heroes 3, you will have the opportunity to do so free starting tomorrow.

Relic and SEGA will give you the chance to experience a little taste of strategy in World War II, thanks to a special program dedicated to the game.

By subscribing to a special list, which you can reach here, you will have the opportunity to try a one week free demo, complete with a multiplayer match.

Four Italian maps and two factions will be available, the US forces and the Wehrmarcht, and you can play both multiplayer and single player.

The demo will be available starting from 30 November, and will be active until 7 December, final end of the period in which you can play Company of Heroes 3 free.

