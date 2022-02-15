Company retracts financial statements holding Trump – Latest Hour

(ANSA) – WASHINGTON, FEBRUARY 14 – New developments in the civil investigation in New York on the Trump Organization: the accounting firm Mazars announced that it had broken off relations with the former president’s holding and explained that it cannot defend the statements financial statements prepared from 2011 to 2020, effectively inviting them to retract them.



In his opinion, they are no longer reliable in the light of the results of the investigation, their own investigations and information received from “internal and external sources”. The New York Times writes it.



Mazars’ decision was disclosed in a letter to the Trump Organization, filed by the prosecution, attoney general Letitia James. The financial statements, used by Donald Trump to obtain loans, are the focus of two investigations, one civil and the other criminal, to ascertain whether the tycoon has inflated the value of his assets to defraud banks. (HANDLE).

