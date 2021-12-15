“Company sold to the Arabs? They buy the Milanese, not Naples”

The former president of the Naples, Corrado Ferlaino, is back to talk about Diego Armando Maradona, returning to the background of his arrival in 1984 and the memory that still binds him to today Pibe de Oro.

“Diego has always been loved by the Neapolitans”, he told the issuer Tele A. “He was born by mistake in Argentina, he was Neapolitan inside, he had our character. When he bought it, the Spanish bartender said that Barcelona had made a mistake at Napoli. I never thought they would have dedicated the stadium to him ”.

Photo LaPresse – Jennifer Lorenzini 17 January 2017 Florence Italy Soccer Hall Fame 2017 Palazzo Vecchio Florence In the pic: Ferlaino, Diego Armando Maradona PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xLaPresse / JenniferxLorenzinix

Diego’s death can only make Ferlaino suffer even today, who in this regard adds: “It was abandoned. He died in solitude and this pains me deeply“.

Finally, the former Neapolitan president had the opportunity to comment on the words of Luigi De Laurentiis regarding the possible disposal of the club. “I don’t think Napoli can be sold to the Arabs. To invest in the Neapolitan club, an economic return that appears impossible would be needed. An Arab fund would buy the Milanese rather than Napoli “.

Francesco Fildi