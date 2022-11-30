COMPANY / Technology applied to aesthetic medicine

Clinics are increasingly committed to technological innovation by introducing cutting-edge machinery capable of analyzing and performing an in-depth facial diagnosis

The rise of aesthetic medicine is a trend driven by technological advances applied in the field, especially in favor of improving procedures to obtain natural results from less invasive and more efficient techniques. According to SEME, last year nearly 900,000 aesthetic medicine treatments were performed in Spain and approximately 40% of the population has undergone some type of intervention.

Bearing in mind that innovation and digitization are now priority investments in the business fabric globally, the aesthetic medicine sector has adopted new technologies, both in technique and in specialized machinery, which facilitates procedures and improves the patient experience. the patients.

In this way, not only is the portfolio of services being expanded with more effective techniques, but clients are provided with accurate and real-time information on the improvements in the state of their skin, offering the possibility of seeing the “before and after” of it and, therefore, guaranteeing the efficacy of the aesthetic treatment. In this way, it also responds to the new habits of consumers, who need to be involved in at least part of the process for their complete satisfaction.

Skin analysis prior to aesthetic treatment

To carry out this in-depth analysis of the state of the skin prior to treatment (and after it, to verify improvements), aesthetic medicine clinics, such as the Galician Graziella Moraes, are prioritizing investment in technology advanced.

Thus, for example, the firm has introduced the Observ 520X, a machine that determines the patient’s skin type and the skin problems that reside therein, both on the surface and in the deeper layers. The fluorescence technology that is applied provides a specific visual assessment, which allows choosing the ideal treatment and checking the “before and after”.

“A deep analysis of the skin is an essential part of the treatment and advice to meet the needs and expectations of our patients. We apply our own techniques that we have developed based on cutting-edge technology and we always prioritize the well-being of the person, so the care and delicacy throughout the procedure is essential for a good result”, says Dr. Graziella Moraes, aesthetic doctor and founder of the clinic.

Fluorescence technology to analyze the skin

The procedure consists of observing the state of the facial skin under different types of light, where each one will highlight the damage at different levels of depth. This will help the aesthetic doctor to diagnose conditions related to secretions (such as acne), coloration (sun spots, freckles, discoloration, etc.) and texture (wrinkles, sagging, pores, etc.), among others.

Thus, each patient can undergo the test and observe their skin under daylight, real UV (which shows, for example, the damage generated by the sun by not using sunscreen), Wood’s lamp (for areas where fat accumulates ), cross and parallel polarized (to observe aging and spots and wrinkles, respectively). Once the images are obtained, they are shown and explained to the patient in order to seek, later, the ideal treatment to improve the condition of the skin or delay its aging.

“Non-surgical interventions, such as chemical peels or laser resurfacing, as well as non-invasive ones, have become very popular. And sometimes the results to the human eye can seem subtle, but thanks to technology, professionals we can test the improvement and progress of aesthetic treatments”, adds Graziella Moraes.