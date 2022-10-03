COMPANY / Vaginal rejuvenation, an advance in regenerative medicine and aesthetic gynecology

Throughout the life of a woman, her body changes, and the intimate area as well. This can be subject to pregnancy, childbirth, menopause, hormonal changes, cancer problems and natural aging itself. All this causes internal and external changes to occur in the vaginal area, which can affect her appearance and the sensations she experiences.

Vaginal rejuvenation can be a solution to these problems, representing a breakthrough in regenerative medicine and gynecology. Through various procedures, it is possible to restore or restore the normal functioning of the female organs.

Dr. María José Gómez, a specialist in regenerative and aesthetic gynecology, performs and offers her patients innovative vaginal rejuvenation treatments. Its objective is to offer minimally invasive solutions and obtain progressive results, leaving aside the need to undergo a surgical procedure.

What is vaginal rejuvenation for?

Rejuvenation refers to a set of non-surgical techniques that seek to treat problems in the vagina. Applying these procedures, the aim is to correct problems such as urinary incontinence, vulvar lichen sclerosus, vaginal dryness, itching or atrophy of this area.

They are also used to prevent decreased elasticity, pain in intimate relationships, loss of tone in the vaginal walls, genital prolapse and relaxation of the pelvic floor. Other problems in which vaginal rejuvenation is indicated are episiotomy scars that have worsened and receded over the years.

These treatments represent a great advance, because they allow to solve problems that until a few years ago were only treated with surgery, in the most serious cases. As for the milder ones, they were not even contemplated or attended to, as they were considered normal effects of age.

The methods carried out by Dr. María José Gómez

One of the methods used by Dr. María José Gómez for vaginal rejuvenation is the CO2 laser. With this state-of-the-art, non-invasive tool, she achieves excellent results for the treatment of the undesirable effects of menopause, postpartum, urinary incontinence and vulvar scleroatrophic lichen.

It also applies hyaluronic acid treatments combined with platelet-rich plasma, to hydrate or give volume to the labia majora, improving the aesthetics of the area. But, in addition to this, it helps to regenerate and improve the functionality of the female genitalia, correcting pathologies such as atrophy and vaginal dryness.

Laser labiaplasty is another of their procedures used for vaginal rejuvenation. Through this, the excess tissue of the labia minora is removed when they are enlarged, using a CO2 laser, offering rapid recovery and immediate results. The purpose of this is to give the vulva a harmonious appearance and treat the discomfort presented in the area.

In her centers located in Madrid and Alicante, Dr. María José Gómez Fernández offers her patients a completely free first consultation to propose the treatments that best suit their needs.