COMPANY / WellWo and its work wellness program, the great ally of companies when it comes to combating burnout

With the increased responsibilities and fast pace of today’s workplace, burnout is becoming more common and many people are experiencing its symptoms right now. Among them, the most common are chronic physical exhaustion, stress and anxiety.

In this context, more than ever, corporate wellness is necessary, consisting of programs exclusively designed to improve the mental and physical health of workers and their well-being at work. For example, WellWo is one of the current benchmarks in the sector that can considerably help companies in the fight against burnout.

burnout

Despite seeming like a simple word to define a physical and mental state at work, the truth is that it is a syndrome studied by specialists, which has real implications for today’s employees. Specifically, burnout syndrome or burned worker syndrome refers to a state in which work stress becomes chronic, resulting in a state of generalized fatigue and exhaustion. This can affect workers in any labor sector, but especially those who are in charge of customer service. Among the most common symptoms are generalized and chronic physical and mental exhaustion, a marked decrease in motivation and work productivity, altered mood and behavior, and increased work absenteeism, among others. However, there are ways to effectively combat burnout and corporate wellness programs can be very useful and help to achieve well-being at work.

WellWo and corporate wellness

The WellWo company is a firm dedicated to the development and implementation of comprehensive 360º health and wellness programs. Specifically, they are programs that are based on 6 fundamental pillars, which are physical, nutritional, environmental, emotional, social and financial health, which are achieved through the projection of audiovisual content for the promotion of healthy habits. The corporate wellness, developed by this company, creates the right conditions to avoid burnout in the workplace, since by having physical and mental well-being, motivation and a suitable work environment, the impact of stress is considerably reduced and it is avoided. the appearance of the syndrome. But not only that, but corporate wellness also reduces work absenteeism, retains talent, improves the work environment, increases the involvement of the team of workers, increases motivation and, consequently, improves the company’s results.

Right now there are more than 50,000 active users of WellWo services and many have expressed their satisfaction with the results. Through its services, WellWo has established itself as a great ally for all those companies that want to improve from within.