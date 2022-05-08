Comparative iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, differences, cameras and prices

After the comparison between the iPhone 13 and the iPhone 13 Pro, we continue to put other Apple devices face to face. On this occasion, the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, the two most advanced and complete “smart” mobile phones in the company’s catalog. If there were differences and similarities between the previous ones, in these there are also details to take into account to choose one or the other.

Features iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro





specs iPhone 13 Pro iPhone 13 ProMax Dimensions and weight 146.7 x 71.5 x 7.7mm and 204 grams 160.8 x 78.1 x 7.7mm and 240 grams Screen 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 1,170 x 2,532 pixel resolution in 19.5:9 format, 120 Hz, HDR10 Dolby Vision and maximum brightness of 1,200 nits 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR OLED with 1,284 x 2,778 pixel resolution in 19.5:9 format, 120 Hz, HDR10 Dolby Vision and maximum brightness of 1,200 nits Processor | RAM | Storage Apple A15 Bionic | 6GB RAM | 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB Apple A15 Bionic | 6GB RAM | 128, 256, 512GB and 1TB cameras Triple 12 MP rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto), LiDAR, 4K Dolby Vision video recording and Cinema Mode | 12 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID Triple 12 MP rear camera (wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto), LiDAR, 4K Dolby Vision video recording and Cinema Mode | 12 MP TrueDepth front with Face ID Battery 3,095mAh | Fast charging by Lightning, 15W by MagSafe and 7.5W by Qi 4,352mAh | Fast charging by Lightning, 15W by MagSafe and 7.5W by Qi Others WI-Fi 6, 5G, stereo speakers, IP68 protection, Apple Pay WI-Fi 6, 5G, stereo speakers, IP68 protection, Apple Pay Price From 1,159 euros From 1,259 euros

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) – Graphite

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) – Alpine Green

Weight and measurements : iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max they are not light . The first weighs 204 grams and the second, 240 grams. Although it is not difficult to get used to, it is a factor to take into account, such as its sizes: almost 15 cm high for the 13 Pro and 16 cm for the 13 Pro Max. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is more difficult to use with one hand and to put in your pants pocket. It is an important aspect for comfort.

Screen : iPhone 13 Pro has a 6.1-inch ProMotion Super Retina XDR OLED display with 120Hz adaptive refresh rate and HDR10 Dolby Vision support. The iPhone 13 Pro Max is 6.7 inches, but it has the same features. Although it may not seem like it, that 0.6 inch difference a considerable size difference, the latter being more interesting for users who consume a lot of multimedia content from their mobile.

Battery: the autonomy of the latest generation of iPhone is one of the strongest points. The iPhone 13 Pro has a 3,095 mAh and the iPhone 13 Pro Max 4,352 mAh. This means that the 13 Pro is capable of enduring up to 22 hours consuming video uninterruptedly and in the 13 Pro Max the figure rises to 28 hours. With these two terminals, enough hours of screen on are achieved and even more with normal use, being able to easily reach two days.

The rest of the characteristics between the two devices are the same: same cameras (triple rear and front TrueDepth), connectivity (5G, Wi-Fi 6, NFC), processor (Apple A15 Bionic), RAM (6 GB), storage (128, 256, 512 GB or 1 TB). .

iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 Pro Max, which one should you buy?





The iPhone 13 Pro and 13 Pro Max are two practically identical smartphones in terms of features, but with three points which in turn make them different enough to opt for one or the other.

If you like to watch many series and movies on your mobile, which translates into needing a good battery to last, the iPhone 13 Pro Max is the most interesting option: a large 6.7-inch screen and a battery of more than 4,000 mAh to last up to almost 30 hours playing video. On the other hand, it is heavier and more uncomfortable to carry if it is usually kept in a pants pocket. Part of the 1,259 euros.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (128GB) – Alpine Green

If you value good autonomy and you don’t need such a big screen either, the iPhone 13 Pro is much more balanced in this regard: hours of audiovisual entertainment in a more compact format. Available from 1,159 euros.

Apple iPhone 13 Pro (128GB) – Graphite

In Applesfera Selección we publish the best offers related to Apple products and compatible accessories. Prices and availability may change after publication.