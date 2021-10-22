compared to a pig. The reaction [VIDEO]

Batman & Robin, the controversial and harshly criticized film by Joel Schumacher Considered by many to be the worst movie about Gotham’s Bat, it makes a comeback. This time it’s not about the scenes beyond the cringe or the infamous George Clooney nipple jumpsuit, but the press comments for the physical appearance of one of the stars, Alicia Silverstone.

The 45-year-old actress returned to comment on the ruthless criticism reserved for her by some reviews and did so thanks to a TikTok of a passionate and indignant fan. Silverstone has come to the part of Batgirl in 1997 after making his debut in The Crush and especially Clueless (Girls in Beverly Hills the Italian title) and got caught up in that “ugly mess” it was Batman & Robin. A film for which even Clooney felt he had to apologize.

Silverstone has nothing to apologize for: in the TikTok video it is remembered how it was the subject of body-shaming and a tremendous comparison. In a review entitled “A Weighty Issue”(A weight problem) made fun of his physical form comparing Alicia Silverstone to Babe the Pig.

“You were very wrong with her. You were obsessed with its weight. Apologize! ” the user says ForeverSymone criticizing the article that appeared in the news section of Entertainment Weekly. The person directly concerned has requested and obtained permission duet with the TikTok video and reacted to the j’accuse done in her stead, nodding several times and thanking the author.

HERE THE VIDEO OF ALICIA SILVERSTONE

It is not the first time that Silverstone has commented on the criticism of its weight in that film and that specific article. She has previously stated that if she had known that being an actress meant being called fat, then “I have no interest in becoming famous or maintaining any level of stardom“. Last year, he admitted in another interview that that body-shaming made her suffer, “But I knew they were wrong“.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Entertainment Weekly

