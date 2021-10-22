News

compared to a pig. The reaction [VIDEO]

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Batman & Robin, the controversial and harshly criticized film by Joel Schumacher Considered by many to be the worst movie about Gotham’s Bat, it makes a comeback. This time it’s not about the scenes beyond the cringe or the infamous George Clooney nipple jumpsuit, but the press comments for the physical appearance of one of the stars, Alicia Silverstone.

The 45-year-old actress returned to comment on the ruthless criticism reserved for her by some reviews and did so thanks to a TikTok of a passionate and indignant fan. Silverstone has come to the part of Batgirl in 1997 after making his debut in The Crush and especially Clueless (Girls in Beverly Hills the Italian title) and got caught up in that “ugly mess” it was Batman & Robin. A film for which even Clooney felt he had to apologize.

Silverstone has nothing to apologize for: in the TikTok video it is remembered how it was the subject of body-shaming and a tremendous comparison. In a review entitled “A Weighty Issue”(A weight problem) made fun of his physical form comparing Alicia Silverstone to Babe the Pig.

You were very wrong with her. You were obsessed with its weight. Apologize! ” the user says ForeverSymone criticizing the article that appeared in the news section of Entertainment Weekly. The person directly concerned has requested and obtained permission duet with the TikTok video and reacted to the j’accuse done in her stead, nodding several times and thanking the author.

HERE THE VIDEO OF ALICIA SILVERSTONE

Loading...
Advertisements

It is not the first time that Silverstone has commented on the criticism of its weight in that film and that specific article. She has previously stated that if she had known that being an actress meant being called fat, then “I have no interest in becoming famous or maintaining any level of stardom“. Last year, he admitted in another interview that that body-shaming made her suffer, “But I knew they were wrong“.

Photo: MovieStills

Source: Entertainment Weekly

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED


Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

725
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
679
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
562
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
500
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
467
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
392
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
360
News

How much has Tesla earned to date thanks to Bitcoins?
310
News

Richard Marquand – The directors of the Saga ⋆ Star Wars Addicted
308
News

5 Factors to Follow in the Markets By Investing.com
276
News

Because Crypto Smart is the platform to invest in the future
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top