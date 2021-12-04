Comparing supermarkets, the convenience map in the province of Modena

After years of domination by the ceramic district, in 2020 the city of Modena was back at the top of the ranking of convenience in terms of prices in supermarkets. This figure changed again in 2021, with the leadership now being held by the district of Carpi. A territory where the competitive tension, also due to the numerous openings and competition from Discount stores, has evidently led to a low price alignment in the main structures. Carpi thus becomes the most convenient city in the province for food shopping.

This is one of the first data to emerge from the 27th survey on the prices charged by large retailers in our province, carried out independently by Federconsumatori Modena.

The Coop-Esselunga battle

For many years the investigation has lived on the dualism between Coop and Esselunga and between them different commercial formats. The news was always the same, with Conad sometimes getting in between the two with his own Hyper. “The structural crisis of the hypermarket format, a radical choice of Coop Estense since the 1980s, has contributed to determining a negative condition for company accounts, for shareholders and consumers. In this sense, Coop’s revision of the hypermarket model, currently underway, it must be followed carefully “, explains Federconsumatori.

In any case, Coop Alleanza 3.0 wins again this year, with Esselunga, which loses in comparison with Coop in all measured segments, with the exception of aggregate data by brand. A figure where Coop pays the highest prices charged in four of its seven hypermarkets, a subject on which I will discuss later. In the Great Brands, the first Esselunga is in tenth place in the full and discounted price, and in third place reserved for holders of Carta Fidaty, an area of ​​great commitment for the company. In the Grandi Marche area, Esselunga’s performance in Modena is particularly negative, also at the bottom of the ranking in terms of Private Label prices, not far from Sassuolo and Soliera. The only positive result is in the First Prices ranking, where Esselunga di Modena is in seventh place, after five discount stores and Panorama. Coop beats Esselunga again in home deliveries and, very clearly, wins in absolute terms in one of the novelties of this survey: the basket of health products.

The association explains: “An important element, that of containing the prices of products made indispensable by the pandemic, which must be carefully considered. Esselunga’s choices in terms of prices are evident. Not very competitive on full prices, an important commitment to promotion, but without results different from other competitors. The time in which Esselunga was the unattainable hare, behind which the other brands trudged, seems to be far away. After having guessed the commercial format preferred by consumers, now widely imitated, the company founded by Bernardo Caprotti has (from the Modena observatory) probably needs a coupon, despite the important profits. For example, pushing significantly on the discounts dedicated to the holders of the Loyalty Card only works if there is no transfer effect on the non-discounted prices, which it is probably happening Coop Alleanza should also reflect on excessive differences and that register among their own Hypermarkets in the Large Marche basket, with Mirandola and Formigine at the rear. We can certainly do more, and better. On the other hand, the differences in the Private Label basket, where Coop branded products are certainly an element of success of this brand, and in the Prime prices basket, are more contained “.

Conad’s role

But the first player in terms of market shares in Italy is neither Coop nor Esselunga, but Conad. The Hypermarket of this brand in Modena rises to a very narrow podium, with the first place shared in the Grandi Marche basket with the two Modena Ipercoops. An alignment that perhaps contributed to the overtaking of the Terre d’Argine, with the Conad supermarket in via Pezzana in Carpi which, for example, recorded lower prices for the Iper of the same chain. Conad network rarely competitive in the Large Brands basket, but which records good results in its own Private Label. If Conad “believes” in its own brand products, which on the Network it considers central, the same thing cannot be said with respect to the first prices; ranking where Conad is permanently in the last places for the prices charged.

Rossetto wins again

In the ranking of the most convenient store, with its only structure in Fiorano, Rossetto triumphs. However, he wins less widely than in the past, at a non-abysmal distance from the Carpi Hypercoop. But the downsizing of this result is mainly linked to the modest performance on the other indices. Rossetto has a limited assortment with its own brand, so much so that detection is difficult. In a market where Private Labels have conquered 20% of the market, this choice does not seem convincing, and certainly the modest size of the Group, which has only 25 points of sale, weighs heavily. Same thing goes for the Prime prices, a category where Rossetto does not try to compete either with discount stores or with direct competitors. Rossetto, with its repeated first places in the standings, not only in Modena, has decided that its core business is concentrated in the Great Brands products at full price. An interesting position, of a subject who with his “impertinence” transforms the retail trade in the areas where he is established. Finally, the heavy setback of another brand with a single supermarket in the province. Unes had accustomed us to second places, after Rossetto; now it falls in the middle of the table, with the exception of its own Private Label, characterized by low prices. Private Label which, however, it must be remembered, can be of quality, and obviously of price, very different from each other.

Discounters

Obviously they were measured only in the First Prices category, and there were surprises: the three cheapest discount stores are located in the areas of the province where prices are higher. For the first time a shop in the Apennines wins a ranking of any kind, in this case Eurospin di Pavullo is the cheapest discount store in the province, followed by Lidl in Finale Emilia and Eurospin in Vignola. Lidl in Modena was bad, 6.5% more expensive than the twin of Finale. Discounters have now reached 20% market share in Italy, driven by the economic crisis, while in Germany the share has exceeded 40%. It is therefore no longer possible to consider these marginal structures; they must be carefully observed in their social and economic effects, in the effects on the food production chain, in competition with other formats, in employment and in the quality of the products sold. This we would like to do in the near future, even outside of our historical price survey.

The details of Federconsumatori

“The twenty-seventh survey on the prices charged by large retailers in the province of Modena is unique in our country. Or rather, it is the only independent and transparent survey, promoted by a subject – Federconsumatori Modena – that has no ties with the companies it monitors. Federconsumatori does not “buy” the data, but personally detects thousands of prices in dozens of commercial structures in our province. Federconsumatori does not “sell” the results of the survey and does not propose, as others do, paid stamps for the most convenient brands or shops. The considerable costs of our investigation are sometimes borne – with difficulty – by our budget. In 2019 and 2020 we obtained a contribution from the Emilia Romagna Region and the Ministry of Economic Development respectively, which allowed us to maintain this important appointment. But this involves being monitored, controlled and verified by the lenders. You have to be in compliance with the regulations, you have to be a real Consumers’ Association. Nobody takes it for some impertinent criticism or some unsolicited advice; for our part we thus interpret our role as an Association, strictly on the part of the Consumers“. It is possible to scaericare here the full investigation.