Comparison of Sony WH1000XM4 and AirPods Pro headphones

This size difference irremediably affects other aspects which we will talk about later. However, in terms of design, this is not the only difference, since the Sony are available in various colors, such as black, white, midnight blue and silver, while Apple only has the AirPods Pro in white. .

Sound quality

As we have told you, the difference in size also affects other characteristics, in this case key, such as sound quality. In this point the winner is sony headphonessince due to physical reasons it is capable of offering a really clean sound, full of nuances, giving users a truly satisfactory experience.

Although beware, that does not mean that the AirPods Pro they sound bad, on the contrary, in fact within their product range, they are surely the headphones that are capable of offering the best sound quality. In addition, in this aspect a very important point must be taken into account, and that is that the Sony WH1000XM4 can be connected by means of an audio cable to your music playback device, something that also improves the sound quality of what you are listening to.

How do you stay if I tell you that one of the star functions of Apple Music plays, in this case, against the AirPods Pro and in favor of the Sony WH1000XM4? Well, the fact that the Sony can be connected by means of an audio cable to the music player, be it an iPhone, iPad or Mac, means that you can take advantage of all the advantages and the maximum sound quality that the music service itself offers. from Apple.

Sound customization

Many users are looking for the option to fully personalize the sound experience they have with their headphones and the music they listen to. To do this, many brands, including Sony with its WH1000XM4, provide a equalizer in which users can adjust different aspects of the sound to get a much more personalized.

This is another of the advantages that Sony headphones have, while on the part of the AirPods Pro, Apple only allows you to modify a few small settingssince it is the company itself, through its music service, who adjusts the sound perfectly so that what you hear is exactly what the author of the song wants you to hear.

Noise Cancellation

Being able to isolate yourself from the environment is something that users value more positively every day and, therefore, they look for it in headphones. In this case, we are talking about two of the devices that offer the best noise cancellation to all the people who are lucky enough to enjoy them, giving them the ability to listen to music without any stimulus that can distract you.

Despite the size difference that both headphones have, something that could lead us to think that the noise cancellation of the Sony WH1000XM4 is far superior to that of the AirPods Pro, the reality is that that improvement is only slight compared to that offered by Apple, caused by the ability of Sony headphones to cover the entire ear of users and be able to add that extra to noise cancellation.

You also have to take into account the possibility of modify cancellation levelsomething that is only available in the SonyWH1000XM4 and that you can regulate from Sony’s own application for Apple devices. This really comes in handy to be able to adapt the noise cancellation to your needs and, above all, to the places where you find yourself with them on.

transparency mode

If we talk about noise cancellation, we must also talk about the ability of these two headphones to do just the opposite, not only not canceling the outside noise but even being able to make us hear everything around us much better. . This is a really necessary function for many users and where we found a clear difference between these two headphones.

Surely here the winner is the AirPods Pro with its transparency mode, since the Cupertino company has been able to implement it wonderfully, making all the sound around it enter perfectly through the headset. For its part, the Sony WH1000XM4 also have this function, but the result does not reach a level as high as that of the AirPods Pro.

Other less important differences

We have already told you about the main differences that you can find between the Sony WH1000XM4 and the AirPods Pro, but obviously, not everything in headphones is sound quality and noise cancellation, since there are other points that will also significantly affect the experience that users will have with these devices.

Sync with Apple devices

One of the aspects that may seem minor at first is the synchronization and ease of use of the headphones with all your devices. If you use gadgets from different manufacturers, the experience that these two headphones give you will be exactly the same. However, this changes considerably by using an ecosystem full of Apple products.

Sony with its headphones allows you to synchronize them with up to two devices at the same time, while AirPods Pro will always be available in your ears to be able to be used with all the devices of the Cupertino company without having to disconnect them from one and connect them to another. As we said, this may initially seem like a minor function or aspect, but once you have as good an experience as Apple offers when interspersing the use of AirPods with different devices, when you go to headphones that do not work as well. well in this aspect, you end up noticing it.

Battery and how to charge them

At the beginning of the post we told you that the difference in size of these two headphones was going to have an impact on other aspects, and one of them is the battery, where the Sony is not that they beat the AirPods Pro, it is that they devastate them. Obviously, headphones the size of Apple’s can in no case compete with Sony’s in this regard, since the body of the WH1000XM4 has the capacity to house a larger capacity battery inside. Below you have how long each of them last.

AirPods Pro: 4.5 hours of listening time.

Sony WH1000XM4: 30 hours of listening time with noise cancellation.

In addition, another aspect to take into account if we talk about the battery is how they are charged and the time they take to do so. On the part of the AirPods, which in this case are the ones that offer the most versatility, you can charge them through the Lightning port, with wireless charging and through MagSafe technology. On the other hand, the Sony WH1000XM4 only support charging through the USB-C port they incorporate. The charging times are as follows.

AirPods Pro : With 5 minutes of charging, you have one hour of listening time. The case takes between an hour and an hour and a half to charge from 0% to 100%, while the earphones, inside the case, take between 30 and 40 minutes to perform a full charge.

: With 5 minutes of charging, you have one hour of listening time. The case takes between an hour and an hour and a half to charge from 0% to 100%, while the earphones, inside the case, take between to perform a full charge. SonyWH1000XM4: Three hours a full charge.

Price

We come to a fundamental part of the comparison, and it is the price that you will have to pay for both headphones if you want to enjoy them on a daily basis. First of all, you have to know what two devices are about that, surely, are the best within their respective product ranges, and therefore, they do not have a very cheap price.

Officially, in their respective stores, the SonyWH1000XM4 are priced at 380 euros, while the AirPods Pro they cost 279 euros. However, both can be found in stores like Amazon at a relatively lower price, especially in the case of Sony headphones, which you can find for 220 euros. In the case of the AirPods Pro, these have come down to 200 euros. As you can see, it is a considerable discount, although you have to know that these prices on Amazon vary quite a bit and they are not always available with such a discount.

Which one to buy?

We have already gone through the most relevant points of these two headphones, and surely the question that many users ask themselves is, which one is better for me to buy? Well, I think that in order to give an answer, you have to reflect on how, when and where you will use the headphones. For sound experience, the Sony undoubtedly take the prize, but obviously they are not as versatile as the AirPods Pro, since they can be used much more comfortably in many more situations.

You also have to take into account the price, that although you can find them cheaper on Amazon, what you have to pay for them in their respective stores invites you to think a lot about the price difference between them. However, our point of view is that if you are a person who wants to use headphones to listen to music in a relaxed way and that, in most cases, you are going to use them at home, the SonyWH1000XM4 They are probably worth more to you. However, if you want off-road headphones, without a doubt your choice has to be that of the AirPods Pro.