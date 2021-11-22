Comparison of the two most popular ETFs to invest in. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and Invesco QQQ ETF

Investing in ETFs is an excellent solution for all types of investors. But which of the two most popular ETFs in the world, VOO or QQQ, is the best fit for your portfolio?

Whether you are an experienced investor or just getting started in the stock market, ETFs (Exchange Traded Funds) can be a great investment solution. However, not all ETFs are created equal and the choice of which one to invest in will depend on your situation.

Which ETF to Invest Today – Summary

We compare two of the Most popular ETFs (for many the best ETFs to invest in), i.e.Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (VOO) and theInvesco QQQ ETF (QQQ). Both of these funds have their advantages and disadvantages, but which one is really best for you?

Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) ETFs: Advantages and Disadvantages

VOO is a broad market fund and a relatively stable investment.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF aims to track the performance of the S&P 500 Index and includes just over 500 stocks from some of the largest and strongest companies in the United States.

One of the biggest benefits of investing in this ETF is that it provides exposure to a wide variety of stocks from multiple sectors. This creates a well diversified portfolio, limiting risk.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and the S&P 500 itself also have a long history of earnings over time. Although the stock market is always prone to short-term volatility, historically it has achieved average yields of around 10% per year. In other words, in some years you may get above-average returns, but in other years you may suffer losses. However, those returns are expected to average around 10% per annum over time.

A potential disadvantage of this VOO is that it only earns average returns. The S&P 500 is a strong representation of the US stock market as a whole. And since this ETF aims to match the performance of the market, it is impossible for it to beat the performance of the index.

For some investors, the stability provided by this fund outweighs the higher returns you could potentially earn with other funds. But if you’re looking to beat the market (average returns above 10%), this ETF may not be the best fit for you.

Below is the performance of the Vanguard S&P 500 (VOO) ETF over the last 5 years

Invesco QQQ ETF (QQQ): Advantages and Disadvantages

QQQ focuses on technology stocks and, while riskier, has particular advantages.

The Invesco QQQ ETF comprises approximately 100 stocks from the technology sector and aims to closely follow the Nasdaq 100 index. Some of its largest holdings include technology companies such as Apple, Microsoft, Amazon And Tesla.

Unlike the S&P 500 ETF, the Invesco QQQ focuses exclusively on one sector – technology. This could make it a smart choice for anyone looking to invest primarily in technology stocks, especially the best in the tech industry.

That said, as this fund only includes stocks from one sector, the lack of diversification can make it riskier of the S&P 500 ETF. Although the ETF contains around 100 stocks, it could have a significant effect on your investment if the technology industry as a whole takes a downturn. For this reason, if you choose to invest in this ETF, it is wise to make sure that the rest of your portfolio is well diversified.

Another advantage of this ETF is that i Technology stocks often achieve above-average returns. While this fund has achieved an average rate of return of around 10% per annum since its inception in 1999, it could potentially beat the market in the long run.

Below is the performance of the Invesco QQQ (QQQ) ETF over the last 5 years

Where is it best to invest? to buy: Vanguard S&P 500 ETF or Invesco QQQ ETF?

Choosing the right ETFs for your portfolio is the key to generating long-term wealth.

The Vanguard S&P 500 ETF is a smart choice for those looking for a broad market fund with a long history of growth over time, while the Invesco QQQ can be a good choice for those looking specifically for tech stocks.

Both can be fantastic investments, and understanding the pros and cons of each ETF can help you decide which one is best for you.

