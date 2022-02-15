COMPARISON S22 Ultra iPhone 13 Pro Max and S21 Ultra – Andrea Galeazzi

Like every year, the challenge between top of the range Apple and Samsung is renewed! S21 Ultra in my photographic comparison had won against iPhone but failed for video shooting. Samsung has worked hard in this aspect of S22 Ultra but will it be able to beat Apple and iPhone 13 Pro Max?

Materials – Aesthetics – Touch & Feel

Galaxy S22 Ultra: the new Galaxy is IP68 certified, 8.9 mm thick and weighs 229 grams;

the new Galaxy is IP68 certified, 8.9 mm thick and weighs 229 grams; iPhone 13 Pro Max: it is also IP68 certified but is the heaviest reaching 240 grams and the thinnest with 7.7 mm thickness;

it is also IP68 certified but is the heaviest reaching 240 grams and the thinnest with 7.7 mm thickness; Galaxy S21 Ultra: like the other two, he too is IP68 certified, weighs 227 grams and is 8.9 mm thick.

Display

Galaxy S22 Ultra: Dynamic display AMOLED 2X curved from 6.8 ″ QHD + with 500PPI, variable refresh a 120Hz and 1750 nits of maximum brightness;

Dynamic display 2X curved from with variable refresh a and 1750 nits of maximum brightness; iPhone 13 Pro Max: 6.7 ″ OLED display with 458 PPI variable refresh a 120Hz and 1200 nits of maximum brightness,

6.7 ″ OLED display with 458 PPI variable refresh a and 1200 nits of maximum brightness, Galaxy S21 Ultra: Dynamic display AMOLED 2X from 6.8 ″ QHD + with 500PPI, variable refresh a 120Hz and 1750 nits of maximum brightness.

Autonomy

Galaxy S22 Ultra: the battery from 5,000mAh and 25Wh, which charges at 45W and wirelessly a 15W took me to the evening with the 15-20% residue;

the battery from and 25Wh, which charges at and wirelessly a took me to the evening with the residue; iPhone 13 Pro Max: the battery from 21.8Wh, which loads a 20W and wirelessly a 15W took me to the evening with the 30-40% residue;

the battery from which loads a and wirelessly a took me to the evening with the residue; Galaxy S21 Ultra: the battery from 5,000mAh and 25Wh, which charges at 25W and wirelessly a 15W took me to the evening with the 5-15% residue.

Hardware and Performance

Galaxy S22 Ultra: as CPU we find the Exynos 2200 at 4nm with 12GB of RAM and 256/512 of non-expandable memory (I do not recommend the 8GB version);

as CPU we find the at 4nm with 12GB of RAM and 256/512 of non-expandable memory (I do not recommend the 8GB version); iPhone 13 Pro Max: A15 Bionic with non-expandable internal memory from 128GB up to 1TB;

with non-expandable internal memory from 128GB up to 1TB; Galaxy S21 Ultra: Exynos 2100 at 5nm with 12GB of RAM and 256 of internal memory.

Software and Usability

If we talk about ecosystem although Apple has always been very advanced and has an ecosystem that works very well, even Samsung has now improved a lot and has extended it to the point of even reaching home appliances. As operating system it depends, iOS is super reliable, Android grants more freedom. The added value of S22 Ultra is certainly that of the pen, a tool that is well supported by software designed to make the most of it.

Camera

Samsung definitely wins over zoom, optical up to 10X, even reaching their 100X but surprisingly S21 Ultra does a hair better than S22 Ultra. S22 however finally reaches iPhone for the bokeh, thing where S21 fails. On the photos wide angle or from principal the differences are minimal, all three take great photos.

Turning to the video S22 finally manages to fill that gap that S21 had with iPhone and now the differences are really minimal. iPhone may do slightly better in low light but the Samsung has really good stabilization and captures audio very well.

Music and telephone audio reproduction

L’audio it is obviously stereo and of excellent quality on all. iPhone wins even if by a hair on the quality in hands-free but Samsung on the dialer, which also detects possible SPAM numbers.

Prices and Conclusions

Galaxy S22 Ultra : the price starts from 1,279 euros and reaches 1,589, I recommend the 12 / 256GB version from 1,379 euros;

: the price starts from and reaches 1,589, I recommend the 12 / 256GB version from 1,379 euros; iPhone 13 Pro Max : iPhone starts from 1,289 euros and it reaches 1,869 and it must be said about him that he certainly holds the value very well;

: iPhone starts from and it reaches 1,869 and it must be said about him that he certainly holds the value very well; Galaxy S21 Ultra: it has devalued a little, it is located at 1,000 euros or 1,200 in the 12 / 256GB version.

They are gods TOP and you fall on your feet with everyone. S22 Ultra it is a true all in one and I recommend it as working tool to those who take notes or have to write notes on the go. Its multimedia side is top but the S21 Ultra does not improve on photos, which it does on videos, where it finally plays with the iPhone.

All galleries follow the order: S22 Ultra – iPhone 13 Pro Max – S21 Ultra

