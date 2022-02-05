comparison with other consoles and pads

The Steam Deck release date is getting closer and closer and some influencers, journalists and content creators have already got their hands on a Valve handheld console unit. One of them decided to take advantage of this opportunity to share photos that compare the size of the device with consoles, controllers and other objects.

The bizarre photo set was made by the YouTuber Cary Golomb, whose official Twitter profile has been flooded with an avalanche of shots showing Steam Deck near every generation console. You can see a comparison with the controller Xbox Onewith the Game Gearwith Nintendo Switch OLEDwith PlayStation Vita and even with the Virtual Boy. As you can see in the numerous shots published by the user on social networks, the portable game machine by Valve boasts rather generous dimensions when compared with other portable devices and is significantly larger even than the latest Nintendo Switch model.

Unfortunately, Golomb’s tweets do not include information on the operation of the console and are limited to analyzing its size. We will therefore have to wait a few more weeks to find out more, in view of the start of shipments scheduled for the end of February 2022.

Did you know that God of War and Horizon are among the new games optimized for Steam Deck?