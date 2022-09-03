“Compassion is the most important”

Nicole Kidman is greeted by a starry sky at the National Auditorium: there are hundreds of cell phone lights from 10,000 people, mostly young people, who applaud as they watch the Hollywood star, who has a lot to say.

She can be seen smiling, ready for a chat, despite the fact that, says the moderator, she had just finished filming an important project, taking her children to school and taking a plane to Mexico City, a city she visits for first time.

The talk for which she has been invited is part of the Mexico XXI Century 2022 event, which is organized by the Telmex Telcel Foundation for its interns, which is why the actress decides to start with the value of the family.

“I love to recognize my parents because I think that many times the people who raise us set us a moral code and you become more and more aware of that moral code, with age this happens and that social awareness, compassion, is extremely important,” he explains.

Kidman is Australian, but also American almost by accident. She was born in Hawaii when her parents lived there on a student visa. Her mother became a nurse and was a member of the Women’s Electoral Lobby. Her father was a biochemist and psychologist.

“I was born into this family of compassion, my parents gave me this point of view,” he says.



Kidman recognized the importance of family.

Beyond her work as an actress —she has been nominated for an Oscar five times, of which she won one for Best Actress for The Hours—, Kidman does not miss an opportunity to honor those who owe her life.

He remembers, for example, the Kidman Center, a legacy left to him by his father and which is a psychological unit specializing in juvenile depression. Also the two-decade fight to eradicate violence against women and their other battle, that of breast cancer, a disease that affected her mother.

“He was 45 years old and had a 50% chance of survival. I was very young, a teenager and I saw her lose her hair, her confidence, her self-esteem, everything; the whole family was affected. I actually became a masseuse because we didn’t have the money for one,” she says.

“It was so devastating for me as a daughter not to be able to help take care of her and today I am in a position where I can raise money and support scientists and doctors who are helping people,” adds Kidman, already in a hopeful tone.

Then, he answers all the questions from the moderators, Pamela Cerdeira and Gaby Calzada, who ask him how he handles difficult moments: “In front of 10,000 people, do you ask me? (jokes) I would definitely seek help, for many people it can be something that makes them sad, but there are many people to help you, you just have to say ‘I need help, help me’”, suggests the multi-award winning actress.

Nicole Kidman

Actress

“The people who raise us set us a moral code, that social conscience, that compassion”

He has received 109 AWARDS, including an Oscar and a BAFTA for The Hours.

330 NOMINATIONS the Australian has had in her career as an actress.

PHILANTHROPIST

Kidman is recognized for supporting different causes.

In 1994, she was named UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador.

She joined the Little Tee campaign, for the prevention of breast cancer.

In 2004, she was named a “Citizen of the World” by the UN.

Since 2006, she has represented the United Nations Development Fund for Women (UNIFEM).