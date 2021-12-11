Compensation of the Gallarate-Malpensa railway, the Ticino Park meets the Municipalities





The Gallarate-Malpensa railway project is proceeding and the Ticino Park is thinking about how to use the resources for compensation in the area, when the work is completed (but there are still pending appeals).

“The Parco del Ticino has started a fruitful collaboration with the Municipalities for weeks affected by the Malpensa terminal 2 -Gallarate railway connection ”explained by the Management Board of the Lombard Park of the Ticino Valley. “We have already met each municipality twice, Casorate Sempione, Cardano al Campo, Somma Lombardo and Gallarate, where the Director of the Park and the Head of Urban Planning are discussing with technicians and administrators for a preliminary survey of the areas – preferably publicly owned or in the alternative private – on which to carry out such interventions. By way of example, the areas concerned could include paved relics, asphalted parking areas no longer used, small abandoned artifacts, located both in urban centers and externally ».

“For the first time, in fact, in addition to the fundamental forestry compensations provided for by the regulations in force, the Park’s action made it possible to have the resources to act with de-paving or deconstruction of areas. In fact, it means restoring the permeability of the soil and the vegetation to areas that are now built as a real compensation for those that will be consumed in the construction of the railway ».

«The works that we intend to carry out with the Lombardy Region will go precisely in the direction of enhancing and redeveloping the territory in compliance with the environmental, naturalistic, ecological and landscape values ​​pursued by the Law establishing the Park and by its Territorial Coordination Plan. Moreover, with an innovative and avant-garde approach, in an unconsolidated and discounted state ».

In recent months there was no lack of controversy over the position of the Ticino Park with respect to the railway project, due to the step backwards on the appeal to the Lombardy TAR. And precisely on this point, however, the management council counterattacked: «the Park Authority not only did not renounce it, but obtained the desired sentence. In 2019, the Park expressed a negative opinion as the mitigation and compensation needs were not met of the work and there were insufficient guarantees relating to the construction of other strategic railway sections, in particular the strengthening of the Rho-Gallarate. The work had in any case been authorized by the Lombardy Region, with absolutely insufficient and inadequate compensation methods. For these reasons, the Park had filed an appeal which the TAR accepted. Also following the ruling of the Regional Administrative Court, Lombardy Region has made available the resources for the implementation of environmental compensation and, at the same time, the Government recognized the strengthening of the Rho-Parabiago as one of the priority and strategic interventions at the national level. Therefore, the conditions that the Park had expressed at the 2019 services conference were met.

“The compensation works, as well as the forest improvement interventions, will be primarily located within the territories of the Municipalities affected by the work for the purpose of a real and concrete compensation of the impacts caused by the new infrastructure and – only in a second phase, if there are not enough areas available – identified in the neighboring municipalities around Malpensa, in any case always within the Park territory. The Park has undertaken within one year of signing the agreement to present the list of areas that may be subject to deconstruction and re-naturalization (interventions to be carried out by 2024, unless extended). It would be desirable to support everyone for the identification of these areas, so as to allow the Park Authority to investigate the possible feasibility of their redevelopment. The Park would like to intensify the dialogue with all the associations in the area in order to share information more effectively ».

It should be remembered that there are still pending appeals on the work, presented by the municipalities most directly concerned by territory (Casorate and Cardano) and by Legambiente.