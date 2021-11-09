Compensation to doctors, president 118 protests for exclusion – Health

“We are servants of the state and not ghosts. If the resources are found to allocate 90 million euros to incentivize fully deserved doctors, nurses and the Emergency Department, then, at the same time, and in the same legislative measure, the funds for equal incentives for doctors, nurses and driver-rescuers of the national 118 Territorial Emergency System. I hope that Minister Speranza will include the 118 Territorial Emergency System among the institutional subjects benefiting from an economic incentive for personnel “. It is the heartfelt appeal of the national President of the Italian 118 System Society Mario Balzanelli on the decision to allocate 90 million euros for the salary increase of the medical, nursing and Oss of the Emergency Department aimed at avoiding the desertification of the service.

“The first line of the national health emergency system – underlines Balzanelli – is, institutionally and concretely, represented for all medical-surgical emergencies by 118 and not by the emergency room.

Recognizing the structural need to support the first line, which in the various regional territories is visibly falling apart, dismantled and weakened in the last 20 years, must mean giving credit to all the operators of the 118 System, everyone and no one excluded, doctors, nurses and drivers. – rescuers “.

Balzanelli recalls that 118 is the only time-dependent institutional system of the State, “we live with the stopwatch in our minds and hearts, we rush to save lives in the most hostile and risky operational contexts of day and night, holidays and holidays , going down cliffs, running in the rain, going to lie down under overturned cars. We enter the homes of 60 million people, the homes of all Italians, we suffer mistreatment, assaults, physical and moral injuries, threats at times. Most of all, we of System 118 save, every single day, countless human lives, adults, children, infants, the elderly, victims of sudden illness or trauma. And we do it in the name and on behalf of the State “.

“We have faced, again we on the front line, and this nationality knows very well, the tragedy of the COVID-19 pandemic, going into the open, yesterday as today, to help patients who did not breathe, always and in any case, to sometimes even without suitable personal protective equipment, with garbage bags on their feet, stabilizing very serious respiratory crises, being in direct contact with COVID patients, in very close contact, in the very restricted medical compartment of our ambulances, remaining to assist the patients also, very long, exhausting, dramatic, whole days aboard our ambulances stacked in single file in front of the hospitals waiting for the colleagues of the hospital operating units to take charge.

The national 118 sees, by now, the doctors abandoning the service en masse, and the emergency means more and more insufficient with respect to the growing needs of the service. All this, before the operators, the citizens pay for, on their own skin “.

“We are not the children of a lesser god and we are second to none – concludes Balzanelli – we ask and demand respect from the institutions, starting with the government, Balzanelli concludes, because we have no alms to ask and no one is doing us a favor since, I remember, we too are servants of the State and not the excellent ghosts of the National Healthcare. If we went down to the square, all together, the country’s acute care would stop instantly. “

(HANDLE).