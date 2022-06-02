Compensatory damages to Johnny Depp: Amber Heard’s lawyer says that the actress cannot pay them | Famous
This according to the actress’s lawyer, Charlson Bredhoft, who represented her in the media trial for defamation filed by the actor.
Amber Heard “no way” can pay Johnny Depp
When asked if Amber Heard will be able to pay the damages she owes to Johnny Depp, the lawyer was blunt: “Not in any way”.
“It’s a horrible message” he said of the ruling, “it’s a setback, a significant setback because that’s exactly what it means.”
“Unless you take out your phone and videotape your spouse or partner hitting you, sure enough, they won’t believe you,” he envisioned.
According to her, the jury in the case would have been influenced by public opinion, including from social networks.
” There’s no way they haven’t been influenced. It was horrible. It was very, very lopsided,” he said, “it’s like the Roman coliseum, how they saw this whole case.”
He was asked if the verdict meant the jury simply didn’t believe his client: “That’s because they demonized her here“.
” Several things were allowed in this court that should not have been allowed and caused confusion in the jury,” he said.
He anticipated that Amber Heard has ‘excellent grounds’ to appeal the verdict and that you plan to do it.
What is Amber Heard’s net worth?
According to Celebrity Net Worth, quoted by Fox Business, Amber Heard won 250 thousand dollars on various projects in 2014, but spent nearly $210k that year, making His net income was $40,000.
In 2016, after divorce with Johnny Depprequested child support, but later gave up. The divorce left him 7 millionwhich, as he went on to say, would be donated to two charities.
But in the controversial trial against Depp this year it was revealed that one of those institutions had only received 1.3 million of the 3.5 promised. Currently, His estate is estimated at $8 million.