Competition for Chicharito: MLS team talks about Lionel Messi’s arrival in the United States

Javier Chicharito Hernández sees how the MLS talks about the landing of Lionel Messi in the United States, being direct competition for the forward born in Mexico

May 07, 2022 9:29 p.m.

Lionel Messi left FC Barcelona, ​​something never thought of by the Culé fans, but now he has not yet announced a possible return to Spain, so rumors of his arrival in Major League Soccer have been everywhere in United States, France and the world.

But from the United States they spoke about the possible arrival of the Argentine star, but although everyone would think that it is to open the doors to Messi, the opposite happened.

This is Miguel Ángel Ramírez, DT of Charlotte FC, who was in charge of not endorsing his possible arrival in what would be his third country.

“I would tell you that, as an impact on society, it is not necessary for Messi to reach the MLS. We are already noticing it. It’s not just the Latino community that comes to the games. Many Americans come and more and more children play soccer. There has been a paradigm shift in this country. People have told me (that) neither basketball nor American football has achieved what football has achieved.” accurate.

Let’s remember that PSG’s ’30’ has been linked to Inter Miami, a team where Gonzalo Higuain lives and is under the command of David Beckham, so it could be one of the ideal places.

In addition, it is also known how easy it would be to adapt it due to the language and the number of foreign people in the place.