Competition from Ethereum saw significant gains in September

Competition between Layer-1 smart contract platforms grows increasingly fierce as traders and developers continue to embrace alternatives to Ethereum (ETH) that offer faster transaction times and lower fees.

According to a recent report from Delphi Digital, the price of Ether has remained relatively flat over the past month, while over the same period competitors such as Solana (SOL) and Fantom (FTM) have experienced astronomical growth of over 200%.

Performance of L1 tokens over the past 30 days. Source: Delphi Digital

One of the growth factors of Fantom (FTM), Avalanche (AVAX) and Terra (LUNA) is the launch of multi-million dollar funding initiatives, designed to attract developers, investors and new liquidity to their ecosystems.

These initiatives have triggered a series of new activities and cross-chain transfers from Ethereum to other Layer-1 projects; to date, the main beneficiary of this trend has been Solana.

Total Value Locked in USD in the main Layer-1 protocols. Source: Delphi Digital

As for the individual applications on the blockchain, in the last week the DeFi “Trader Joe” protocol, based on Avalanche, recorded the highest gains in terms of TVL: its total locked value grew by 57%.

TVL and trading volume in the Trader Joe protocol. Source: Token Terminal

Layer-2 platforms increase gas consumption

It’s not just L1 competitors that have seen an increase in activity in recent months. The launch of several new Layer-2 solutions, coupled with a airdrop by the decentralized derivatives exchange dYdX (DYDX), led to a significant increase in gas consumption by the second level protocols.

Gas expended by Layer-1 and Layer 2, expressed as a percentage of the total gas. Source: Delphi Digital

Data from Delphi Digital shows that the percentage of gas used by Layer-2 solutions is now above 1%, following a peak of 2% in early September.

The dYdX protocol was one of the first to adopt L2 technology, thanks to a collaboration with Starkware. The activity of dYdX has surged following the release of its DYDX governance token, distributed in early September via airdrop to all users who had previously used the protocol.

TVL and trading volume in the dYdX protocol. Source: Token Terminal

Since the release of the airdrop, the total locked-in value on dYdX has increased from $ 422 to $ 554 million, while its 24-hour trading volume has soared from $ 700 million to $ 2.4 billion.