Competition heats up with the first bitcoin ETF

Despite initial concerns that the former ETF based on bitcoin (BTC) would have become too popular for its value, data from ETF issuer ProShares shows it is still trading at a modest fee.

As of Thursday, according to data from ProShares, the ETF ProShares Bitcoin Strategy, with the ticker BITO, was trading at a premium over its net asset value (NAV) of just 0.04%, after seeing rewards. up to 0.15% on 21 October.

BITO premium / discount compared to NAV. Source: ProShares

First Bitcoin ETF postpones the expiration of futures contracts

The data is interesting given previous reports that ProShares is likely to hit the limit set by the Chicago Mercantile Exchange (CME) on how many first-month futures contracts a single entity can hold. The current limit is still that a single ETF can hold a maximum of 2,000 futures contracts in the first month, with BITO accumulating nearly 1,900 contracts after just two trading days.

Although the CME has said it will increase the first month limit to 4,000 contracts, starting in November, BITO has already expanded the purchase of long-term contracts to get around the problem.

According to data updated to Wednesday, the ProShares ETF now holds 3,233 bitcoin futures contracts maturing in November and just 572 contracts in October, with each contract representing the value of 5 BTC.

As is well known among futures traders, however, the price of a futures contract typically increases the further away its expiration date is, a situation known as contango. Therefore, having to buy contracts with a longer maturity will normally cause tracking errors in the ETF price relative to the bitcoin spot price.

Competitor Bitcoin ETF

Meanwhile, the competing bitcoin ETF launched by Valkyrie, with ticker BTF, remains smaller than BITO, which also means it is able to hold a larger share of its total holdings as first-month contracts.

This fact was also pointed out by Valkyrie’s Chief Investment Officer (CIO) Steven McClurg on CNBC on Monday, where he said the size of their ETF means they can “stick around in the first few months and show we’re really following futures closely.”

McClurg said it “is a concern for ProShares and that is why they have requested this extension to be able to access more futures contracts.” He also continued that “if that doesn’t happen, we’ve seen some signals from ProShares that they will look to other derivatives like swaps or structured notes that can meet demand.”

And according to Valkyrie’s data, it appears that the company’s CIO is right that their ETF is monitoring the futures market very closely at least.

As of Wednesday, the ETF held an equal amount of 85 futures contracts maturing in October and 85 contracts in November, as well as 9 “Micro Bitcoin” contracts maturing in October. According to the same data, BTF has been trading at a price equal to its NAV since Wednesday of this week.

Although BITO is still enjoying its huge first mover advantage, more and more ETFs are joining the group of bitcoin-based ETFs.

Volt Equity ETF debut

Just today, the market has already seen the launch of a bitcoin ETF, with Volt Equity’s “Crypto Industry Revolution and Tech ETF” debuting on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), under the BTCR ticker.

Unlike other recently listed ETFs, however, Volt Equity’s ETF does not track bitcoin directly, but instead holds shares in companies that are involved in the Bitcoin economy in various ways, including miners, hardware makers, and major BTC companies. like MicroStrategy.

The new ETF gained over 1.6% in its first 20 minutes of trading.

Meanwhile, a new ETF from well-known broadcaster VanEck is stepping up the game further with its plans to cut both Valkyrie and ProShares on fees.

According to a filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, VanEck’s ETF, with the XBTF ticker, will charge a fee of just 0.65%, greatly reducing existing traders.

VanEck’s move led the Financial Times to estimate that we could see “a potentially ‘brutal’ price war for US-listed bitcoin exchange traded funds and could start as early as Monday,” a development that would in all likelihood be very strong. popular with retail investors.

