competition in the smart contract sector is becoming increasingly fierce

EOS (EOS) started a downtrend 53 days ago: despite the recent 27% weekly rise, the altcoin shows no sign of a reversal. Investors are therefore wondering if the cryptocurrency, once firmly in the Top 5, has what it takes to bounce back after Daniel Larimer, CTO of the EOS development company, stepped down at the end of 2020.

EOS / USD on Bitfinex. Source: TradingView

The emergence of competing proof-of-stake smart contract platforms such as Solana (SOL), Polkadot (DOT) and Avalanche (AVAX) may have weighed on this project, dating back to the 2017 era. A potential bullish catalyst could be the fact that Block.one, the company responsible for the launch of the EOS token, owns over 160,000 Bitcoins (BTC), according to data compiled by BitcoinTreasuries.net.

EOS may not be users’ favorite smart contract network at the moment, but it still features a variety of decentralized applications up and running, such as games, exchanges, and social networks. The transaction cost for the user is negligible or covered by the app’s wallet, making it a great contender for non-fungible tokens (NFTs) and social networks.

Ranking of decentralized apps on EOS. Source: DappRadar.com

Having a lot of money is a great strategy to get some important partnerships: Block.one has secured over $ 300 million from investors, including Peter Thiel, Mike Novogratz and Alan Howard. EOSIO developers also conducted another $ 100 million cash injection for the exchange Bullish, which completed its seven-week testnet on September 15.

As reported on the official website, all transactions and statuses on the exchange Bullish they will be validated and stored on EOSIO-based blockchains, allowing for instant audit and maintenance of integrity. In addition, the company plans to make available on Bullish $ 3 billion liquidity pools.

Retail traders lost confidence after the September crash

To understand how much traders believe in the support of EOS at $ 4.50, it is necessary to analyze the data on perpetual forward contracts. This instrument is preferred by retail traders, as its price tends to follow normal spot markets. Unlike quarterly futures, there is no need to manually renew contracts that are close to expiration.

In futures, longs (buyers) and shorts (sellers) are always matched, but their leverage varies. As a result, exchanges will charge a funding rate to the party requiring the most leverage, and this fee is paid to the opposing party.

Loading... Advertisements

8-hour funding rate of perpetual futures on EOS. Source: Bybt.com

The data reveals a complete absence of bullish positions since September 19, when the cryptocurrency market collapsed and caused EOS to drop from $ 5.25 to $ 4.15 in less than two days. However, the recent rally’s inability to raise leveraged longs can be explained by the fact that the EOS price is 25% below its high of $ 6.40 just 30 days ago.

Top traders sold during the recent rally

To understand how the whale and arbitrage desk are positioned during this period, the long / short ratio of the top traders should be analyzed.

This indicator is calculated using consolidated client positions, including spot, perpetual and quarterly futures contracts. This metric provides a broader view of the actual net position of professional traders by collecting data from multiple markets.

Long / short ratio on EOS from top OKEx traders. Source: Bybt.com

As shown above, the long / short ratio of 1.90 seen on October 3rd still favors longs but is the lowest level since the price collapse on September 19th. Interestingly, the recent 27% weekly gains occurred as top traders were reducing their bullish positions. Meanwhile, the current long-to-short indicator at 3.0 sits slightly below the previous 30-day average of 3.50.

Retail traders and professionals alike don’t seem convinced that the exchange’s launch Bullish it will be enough to stop the bearish trend that began in mid-August. For EOS to regain investor confidence, it seems essential to demonstrate that their decentralized applications are catching up as competition in the NFT and DeFi industry grows fiercer.

The views expressed herein are solely ofauthor and do not necessarily reflect those of Cointelegraph. Every trade carries risks. You should conduct your research before making a decision.