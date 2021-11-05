Competition, what changes from primary to Tlc, skips the norm of notaries – Economy

There is no review of the bathing concessions – but only a mapping of the existing onesi – and there is not even the liberalization of licenses for street vendors. In the new competition law there is instead a rule that opens a passage in the licenses of Taxi – which has already provoked the ire of the category – greater transparency on the appointments of the authorities and on those of primary hospital, measures to regulate hydroelectric concessions. Instead, the possibility for notaries to operate throughout the national territory has been skipped. Meanwhile, in the maneuver, the possibility of assigning the credit (or having the discount directly on the invoice) returns for all building bonuses, not only for 110% as foreseen by the text launched last week.

THE LAND REGISTRY OF THE BEACHES. There will be a “mapping” of all existing concessions, which will allow for a transparent operation in view of a future reform. The map is used to get a clear picture of who owns them, for how long and at what cost. No decision, however, on the liberalization of street vendors’ licenses. On hydroelectric concessions, tender times are accelerated and replacement powers are strengthened, allowing the State to intervene if the Regions are late.

TAXI AND COMPETITION. The aim is to promote competition in licensing and protect consumers. With a decree, within six months, the government will have to “adapt the offer of services to the new forms of existing mobility that use apps and technological platforms” to connect passengers and drivers, “reducing the administrative requirements” for the bus operators.

ENHANCED AUTHORITY APPOINTMENTS. To strengthen the independence of the various authorities (from Antitrust, to Consob, from Agcom to the transport regulator to that of energy), the new competition law revises the procedures for selecting presidents and members, entrusting the selection of candidates to a ” Independent and well-known technical committee.

MORE TRANSPARENT HEALTH. Less discretion in the appointment of hospital managers: the general manager will no longer have to choose only between a set of three names, but a ranking will be drawn up (on curricula, professional titles, volumes of activity, adherence to the profile sought and interview) and who will choose who has the best score. The accreditation and agreement procedures for new private health structures are then reviewed and made more transparent, which will also have to publish online reports and data on the quality of services and activities of doctors. Facilitated the entry of generic drugs charged to the NHS without waiting for the expiry of the patent.

WASTE, COLUMNS AND FIBER. Some regulations on waste management are amended: the Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (ARERA) will define “adequate technical and quality standards” for the performance of disposal and recovery activities. Instead, the rule that changed the authorization procedures for incinerators was skipped. Tenders will then be held for the installation of charging stations for electric vehicles. And on fiber, network operators and infrastructure managers are asked to coordinate when they carry out interventions in the same area, to avoid the “duplication” of excavations, and to streamline the process of requesting permits. Agcom monitors and can sanction non-compliance.

STOP TELEPHONE SERVICES WITHOUT CONSENT. To counter the persistent phenomenon of unaware, fraudulent and irregular activations, telephone companies must acquire proof of the customer’s prior consent before charging any subscription service fees offered by third parties.

RC CAR. Companies with their registered office in other Member States are also obliged to adhere to the direct compensation procedure. This eliminates a potential discriminatory treatment to the detriment of Italian companies.

HOME BONUS. Meanwhile, on the front of the maneuver comes a long-awaited novelty, on which the parties had started a strong pressure: the extension of the discount on the invoice and credit transfer for all building bonuses and for the entire duration of their refinancing is back in the text.