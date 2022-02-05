competitions for 299 doctors and social workers

The Health Protection Company (ATS) of Sardinia of Sassari has launched new competitions for doctors and social workers aimed at covering overall 299 jobs.

The selections therefore concern the area of ​​medical management and the sector for recruitment a indefinite period.

The deadline for submitting your application is February 27, 2022. Let’s see the calls and how to apply.

MEDICAL COMPETITIONS AND SOCIAL ASSISTANTS ATS SARDINIA, CALLS

The ATS Sardinia has published competitions for 299 permanent hires between doctors and social workers. Specifically, the professional profiles are as follows:

n. 47 places as a medical executive in various disciplines, of which:

– n. 3 places in the discipline of neurosurgery;

– n. 6 places in the discipline of metabolic diseases and diabetology;

– n. 20 places in the discipline of radiodiagnostics;

– n. 10 places in the discipline of organization of basic health services;

– n. 8 places in the discipline of transfusion medicine;

NOTICE (Pdf 4 MB);

n. 224 places as a medical executive in the following disciplines, of which:

– n. 11 places in the discipline of Gastroenterology;

– 15 places in the discipline of diseases of the respiratory system;

– n. 9 places in the discipline of otolaryngology;

– n. 36 places in the discipline of hygiene, epidemiology and public health;

– n. 22 places in the discipline of medical management of the hospital unit;

– n. 13 places in the discipline of neonatology;

– n. 32 places in the discipline of psychiatry;

– n. 24 places in the discipline of general surgery;

– n. 10 places in the discipline of clinical pathology;

– n. 36 places in the discipline of cardiology;

– n. 11 places in the discipline of child neuropsychiatry;

– n. 5 places in the discipline of vascular surgery;

NOTICE (Pdf 3 MB);

n. 28 places of professional collaborator social worker – category D;

NOTICE (Pdf 543 Kb).

To find out the breakdown of the 224 positions of medical director at the health agencies ATS Sardinia, AOU Cagliari and AOU Sassari, please refer to the notice attached above. Those interested in competitions are invited to read the announcements attached above and published in excerpt in the Official Gazette no. 8 of 28-01-2022.

GENERAL REQUIREMENTS

Candidates for competitions for doctors and social workers organized by ATS Sardinia must possess the general requirements summarized below:

Italian citizenship, without prejudice to the equivalences established by the laws in force or citizenship of one of the countries of the European Union or of other categories specified in the notices;

enjoyment of civil and political rights;

inclusion in the political electorate;

absence of dismissal measures or exemption from employment in a public administration for having achieved the same employment through the production of false documents or documents vitiated by an invalidity that cannot be remedied;

fulfillment of military service obligations (only for male candidates born before 31.12.1985);

absence of criminal convictions that involve disqualification from public office or criminal convictions which, if carried out during the constant employment relationship, could lead to dismissal;

physical fitness;

only for candidates for the role of social workers: not to be hired and framed in the profile put up for competition with a permanent contract at the ATS Sardinia.

SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

Candidates are also required to possess the following specific requirements, depending on whether they compete for medical management or for the profile of social workers:

MEDICAL MANAGERS

master’s degree in Medicine and Surgery (LM 41) or equivalent or equivalent qualification;

specialization in the discipline covered by the competition or in disciplines recognized as equivalent or similar;

registration in the register of doctors.

SOCIAL ASSISTANTS

old system degree diploma in Social Work or corresponding recognized qualification equivalent to the specialist degree classes pursuant to Ministerial Decree 509/1999 (class 57 / S) or to the master’s degree classes pursuant to Ministerial Decree 270/2004 (class LM-87);

or first level degree in Social Service Sciences (class 6) referred to in Ministerial Decree 509/1999 or first level degree in Social Service (class L-39) referred to in Ministerial Decree 270/2004;

or university diploma in Social Work or diploma of qualifying Social Worker or university diploma of Social Worker;

or other qualification qualifying for the specific profession envisaged by current legislation for the purpose of exercising the specific role;

registration in the professional register of social workers.

SELECTIVE PROCEDURES

Based on the number of applications received, the Administration reserves the right to make one preselection.

The selective procedures will consist of the evaluation of qualifications and in overcoming three exams: one written, one practice it’s a oral, for the details of which we invite you to read the individual announcements attached above.

ATS SARDINIA

ATS Sardegna derives from the merger of seven ASLs in the acquiring company of Sassari. Among the functions performed there is the management of the provision of health and social-health services and business planning.

APPLICATIONS FOR ADMISSION

Applications for participation in ATS Sardinia competitions for doctors and social workers must be submitted by February 27, 2022 exclusively for via telematics by connecting to this page, after registering on the site.

Candidates must pay the secretarial contribution of Euro 9.00.

Please refer to the downloadable notices at the beginning of the article for more details on how to fill in the application and on the documents to attach.

SUBSEQUENT COMMUNICATIONS

All the subsequent communications on the possible pre-selection, on the diaries of the exams and on the final rankings will be published on the website of the ATS Sardegna, in the section “Albo praetorian> Competition announcements and selections”.

