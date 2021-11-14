competitions for 6 health workers

The Azienda Socio Sanitaria Territoriale (ASST) Ovest Milanese di Legnano, in the province of Milan (Lombardy), has launched two competitions for 6 healthcare professional collaborators.

In fact, employment contracts are envisaged for the selected resources indefinitely – Cat. D.

The deadline for submitting applications expires on the day December 9, 2021. Here are the calls and all the details to apply.

COMPETITIONS FOR RECRUITMENT ASST OVEST MILANESE, BANDI

The ASST Ovest Milanese therefore launched two public selections for the recruitment of new resources to be employed in the following roles:

n. 2 Healthcare Professional Collaborators – Health Assistants;

NOTICE (Pdf 148 Kb) and APPLICATION (Pdf 80 Kb);

n. 4 Healthcare Professional Collaborators – Occupational Therapists.

NOTICE (Pdf 149 Kb) and APPLICATION (Pdf 80 Kb).

More information on the reserves and the salary are indicated in the individual notices, attached above and published in extract in the Official Gazette no.89 of 09-11-2021.

GENERIC REQUIREMENTS

To participate in the ASST Ovest Milanese competitions for healthcare professional collaborators, candidates are required to possess the general requirements summarized below:

Italian citizenship or citizenship of one of the countries of the European Union or of other categories provided for in the notices;

physical fitness;

registration in the professional association, attested by a certificate drawn up on a date not earlier than

six months;

six months; not having been excluded from the active electorate;

absence exemption from employment in a public administration for having achieved

the use itself through the production of false documents or documents vitiated by non-remediable disability.

SPECIFIC REQUIREMENTS

Furthermore, in order to apply for the ASST Ovest Milanese competitions for healthcare professional collaborators, the following are required qualifications, based on the job you are applying for:

HEALTH ASSISTANTS

– Degree in Health Care or University Diploma of Health Assistant.

OCCUPATIONAL THERAPISTS

– degree in Occupational Therapy belonging to class L / SNT2 or university diploma of Occupational Therapist.

SELECTION

In relation to the number of candidates registered in the competitions, in order to guarantee speed and economy

to the procedure, the Company reserves the right to subject them to a test of preselection.

The selection of candidates will be carried out through the evaluation of qualifications and the overcoming of three exams: a written, a practice and one oral.

To find out in detail the exam topics and the procedures for carrying out the tests, please refer to the reading of the announcements, available at the beginning of the article.

ADMISSION REQUEST

Applications for participation in the ASST Ovest Milanese competitions for healthcare professional collaborators must be sent to the General Manager – West Milanese Territorial Healthcare Company – Via Papa Giovanni Paolo II – 20025 – Legnano (MI) by 12.00 on 9 December 2021 through one of the following modality:

shipped by registered mail with acknowledgment of receipt;

with acknowledgment of receipt; through certified mail to the following certified email address: [email protected]

In this regard, we invite those interested in the competition without PEC Read in this article how to activate a PEC address in just 30 minutes.

Also, it will be necessary to attach to the questions the following documentation:

self-certification certifying: possession of educational qualifications; Registration in the relevant professional association; any services provided and / or currently in progress;

training and professional curriculum, drawn up on plain paper, dated and signed;

any printed publications (produced in photocopy, with simultaneous declaration of conformity of the copies with the originals in the possession of the candidate);

receipt proving the payment of € 10.00;

photocopy of a valid identity document;

declaration of conformity to the original of any photocopies attached to the application;

list on plain paper, dated and signed, of the documents and titles presented.

SUBSEQUENT COMMUNICATIONS

All the subsequent communications about the diaries of the exams, the final rankings as well as any changes will then be published on the Municipality website, in the ‘Transparent Administration> Competition notices’ section.

