Competitions for specialists in forensic medicine and dentistry

For the dentistry call, the assignment center is the Operative Unit of Oral Surgery for the Disabled and Dentistry of the Borgo Valsugana hospital, the provincial reference center for all dental problems for which a surgical approach is required.

Ideal candidates must possess:

ability to work in team

result orientation

ability to problem solving

curiosity about news and propensity for change

proactivity

On the Apss website, on the pages dedicated to the competitions, the calls with all the requirements and information for registration are available: https://bit.ly/34FRZM1 and https://bit.ly/3qijanE

The exams for forensic medicine are aimed at ascertaining the candidate’s knowledge on these topics: assistance protection of disability, suitability to drive, forensic assessment of biological damage in the various areas of assessment, professional negligence, clinical experimentation, ethical aspects ethics in difficult clinical cases, job placement. The tests for dentistry instead focus on these topics: anatomy and physiology of the stomatognathic system, special dentistry, pediatric dentistry, oral pathology, radiology in dentistry, dental and skeletal traumatology, orthognathology and gnathology, oral surgery and implantology.

The tests consist of:

a) a written test (topic or questions with a concise answer);

b) a practical test aimed at ascertaining the skills relating to the specific professional skills required;

c) an oral test aimed at ascertaining knowledge on the above-mentioned topics.

The notices and the results of the tests are published on the Apss website in the page dedicated to the competition. To protect the confidentiality of the candidates, the names will not be published, but only the unique numeric ID provided to the candidate during the registration phase.

The diary of each test will be published on the Apss website in the page dedicated to the competition at least twenty days before. The publication of the diary constitutes the formal convocation of the candidates; therefore no personal communications will be made. It will be the responsibility of the candidates to periodically consult the Apss website to view the communications and updates relating to the competition announcement.

The Provincial Health Service Agency of the Autonomous Province of Trento is a reality in which more than 8,000 employees work at the service of approximately 540,000 residents, thanks to a network of structures located throughout the Trentino area. Those who choose to enter the team of Apss finds a work environment based on the interconnection between hospital and territory, orientation to the patient and his family, which offers cutting-edge technologies and opportunities for professional growth.

Apss constantly invests in the training of its collaborators according to the role played by each, putting in place resources and strategies to best guarantee the professional development of individuals, with a view to continuous improvement of the health services offered.

In addition, the company has developed over the years a program of welfare company that offers various solutions to support its human resources in the various stages of life and their professional development (work-life balance, management of long absences and much more).