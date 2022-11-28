Competitions will grow by 20% in 2022, especially in micro-SMEs and the self-employed | Economy

The Registry of Forensic Economists (Refor) foresees an increase in bankruptcy proceedings of 20% in 2022 compared to last year. In 2023, the increase will be almost half, 11% and the growth of insolvencies compared to 2019 will then be 66%. Micro-SMEs and the self-employed will be the segments of the business fabric in which the insolvency solution will increase the most.

In the presentation of the Bankruptcy Atlas 2022, prepared by the Refor of the General Council of Economists (CGE), the economists explained that this year and the past have been atypical due to the pandemic crisis and the measures taken for this purpose, such as the bankruptcy moratorium that ended definitively on June 30. For this reason, this year will be “the year of regularization or regularity” and hence its high forecast of increase.

On the other hand, they affirmed that the reform of the Bankruptcy Law, already in force, will be noted due to the pre-bankruptcy mechanisms and the restructuring agreements that it introduces.

In addition to wanting to convey a message of calm, Refor insisted that in Spain there is no tradition of going to bankruptcy proceedings as in the countries around us, and now it starts with lower percentages. As an example, the following data was provided: if in 2021, 47 out of 10,000 companies used the contest on average in the European Union, in our country there were only 13, making it the penultimate in the ranking.

The Bankruptcy Atlas 2022, which collects data from 2021, reports that the increase in bankruptcies last year was 52.5% compared to 2020 and that 7,062 companies availed themselves of this mechanism. One aspect that Refor highlights is the “considerable” increase in bankruptcies for the self-employed or individuals, 33%, while micro-SMEs accounted for 40% of the total. Alejandro Latorre, member of the Registry’s board of directors, pointed out that the increase in bankruptcies for individuals has been and will be due to the increase in second chances.

special procedure

The special procedure for micro-SMEs established by the bankruptcy law, and which will enter into force on January 1, “will simplify and reduce the cost of these processes” according to the Refor.

Last year, 74% of bankruptcy proceedings were filed in five autonomous communities, in this order: Catalonia; Madrid’s community; Valencian Community; Andalusia and the Basque Country. The trend towards territorial concentration is the same as in previous years. Only in La Rioja did the amount drop.

By sectors, in 2021 there was a significant change since the activities with the highest number of competitions were commerce, professional services, hospitality and construction. This last sector has traditionally headed the list of those affected and now occupies fourth place, especially due to the insolvencies suffered by small and medium-sized construction companies and auxiliary companies.

However, the Refor economists wanted to make it clear that, although there is currently a high risk of insolvency, only 0.21% of the Spanish business fabric has resorted to bankruptcy proceedings.

A fact that they also highlighted is that in 2021 express contests rose significantly, those in which there is no mass and that start and end in the same resolution, and there were 3,300. This year a constant growth of this type of contests is being observed.

Other information offered by the Atlas is that refinancing agreements not legally approved reached almost 4,000, with an increase of 13% in relation to 2020. It must be taken into account that these agreements are not published, so they may be more. Those approved, those that go through the commercial courts, fell by 28%.

In the Refor they remember that the new law has as one of its fundamental bases the restructuring agreements, previously refinancing, and this they believe will have a positive influence.

Likewise, last year the ratio that compares Fogasa payments to workers with bankruptcy proceedings fell by 14%. In the Registry they indicate that it is still registered, which means that there are still many insolvent companies that do not go to bankruptcy.