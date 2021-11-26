Competitively priced 4K with Dolby Vision

After conquering the smartphone market with an often unbeatable quality / price ratio, Xiaomi aims to replicate the success, especially on the western front, expanding to the Smart TV segment. In the mobile field, in fact, the Chinese giant has been able to improve from year to year, up to the direct comparison with other big names in the Android world, not only in terms of sales but also in terms of quality, especially in the mid-range.

Starting from a consolidated position on the eastern market, Xiaomi has therefore embarked on the same path in the field of televisions, initially proposing low cost products and then attacking, year after year, the highest bands, touching all available technologies, including LED, QLED and OLED.

The new Xiaomi TV Q1E 55-inch is at the center of this project, offering users respectable specifications and the latest features at a rather competitive price: 4K Quantum Dot panel, HDR 10+, Dolby Vision, Dolby Atmos, eARC support and much more. All that remains is to find out together how our road test went.

The eye also wants its part

Before analyzing the hardware and the quality of vision of the product it is good to spend a few words on the dimensions and on the design of Xiaomi TV Q1E.

Once extracted from the package and mounted on the two stands supplied, the new one 55-inch Smart TV of the Chinese house is shown in all its simplicity with dimensions that, including the base, register 1230.4 mm in width, 767 mm in height and 262 mm in depth, for a total weight of 14.6 kg. bezel-less clean and linear, it rests on a very thin frame in metallic gray aluminum which on the lower side acquires thickness to leave room for the company logo, under which the plate dedicated to the sensors and signaling LEDs peeps out. A grid under the panel hides the entire audio compartment, consisting of two tweeters and two woofers, while the back, made with an inexpensive SECC sheet, protects the electronics and houses all available connections.

In general, the choice of materials is good and gives a certain solidity to the entire panel, but the visual impact remains on average levels. Although Xiaomi TV Q1E does not look out of place in the interior of the living room, the design is perhaps the least successful aspect of the product, resulting rather anonymous and not very distinctive.

Everything, at little price

With this model, Xiaomi wants to offer many of the features most requested and appreciated by users, coming to terms in some situations with the aim of containing costs.

Looking at the data sheet, the Q1E fielded a 4K 60Hz VA LED display with Quantum Dot technology 55-inch, capable of returning an interpolated 10-bit depth (8-bit + FRC) for a total of 1.07 billion colors and a gamut equal to 103% of the NTSC range and 97% of the DCI-P3 range. As for the brightness, the panel chosen by Xiaomi is able to support 500 nits of average which become 1000 in HDR and a good contrast ratio which, pushed to the maximum, can touch the value of 10000: 1. All this is made possible by a backlight module that supports the local dimming divided into 192 control zones. The 60 Hz refresh rate is then accompanied by MEMC technology, capable of interpolating additional frames and making the image sharper and more fluid, simulating substantially higher frequencies.

The use of MEMC, however, can lead to artificial and unnatural images, in particular when watching films and TV series, while it finds a more concrete use space with sporting and more dynamic contents in general. The features of this Smart TV therefore allow full support for the latest video formats such as HDR, HDR 10+, HLG and the most advanced Dolby Vision, to the delight of cinephiles and regulars of streaming platforms.

The audio sector of Xiaomi TV Q1E is supported by a decent configuration that does its job with dignity. The two tweeters and the two woofers provide a total power of 30W (15W x 2) and allow the TV to support advanced audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and DTS HD with more than sufficient results, which are automatically activated with the related contents upon notification via an on-screen notification.

Images and sounds are handled by the processor MediaTek MT9611 with ARM Cortex-A55 microarchitecture equipped with a quad-core CPU with frequencies up to 1.5 GHz and a Mali G52 MP2 GPU, accompanied by 2 GB of RAM, 32 GB of ROM memory and the operating system Android TV 10.0. The rich set of ports and connections completes the picture. In the I / O section, the Q1E provides two HDMI 2.0 ports, one HDMI 2.0 port with eARC support, two USB 2.0 ports, one 100 Mbps Ethernet port, one CI Slot, one optical output and one 3.5mm jack output. Wireless connectivity is guaranteed instead by the 2.4 and 5 GHz Wi-Fi module and Bluetooth 5.0.

Experience of use and audio / video rendering

The daily experience with Xiaomi TV Q1E turned out to be more than satisfactory, net of the compromises imposed by some technical limitations.

After an initial calibration that passes from the optimization of the parameters made available in the menus, the visual rendering and the quality of the images can be evaluated on medium-high levels thanks to theexcellent quality of the QLED panel, which returns natural colors and good sharpness. Effective local dimming management allows the TV to shine with content HDR and Dolby Vision, with contrasts and luminance peaks worthy of more expensive products. However, it should be noted that the available presets do not always guarantee optimal results and in some cases they can even turn out to be worse for the general picture. We therefore recommend that you play a little with the settings and eliminate the preset filters, especially for watching movies and TV series. Although without excelling, even the audio sector performs its duty with decisive bass and brilliant highs, providing a good level of spatiality once the Dolby Atmos and DTS HD encodings are activated.

In short, Xiaomi TV Q1E is a product more suitable for lovers of cinema and TV series, who could find in the new TV of the Chinese giant a trusted companion capable of entertaining without too many problems. Accepted the limit of 4K at 60 fps and if the 120 Hz does not interest you, the TV of the house in Beijing can also become an excellent choice in the gaming field: the latest generation consoles such as PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X they will still be able to take advantage of all the advantages of the panel, as well as a good level of input lag that manages not to cause inconvenience of any kind. The TV also supports ALLM, but VRR is missing.

Browsing the homepage and the menus offered by Android TV is easy thanks to the multimedia remote control that provides the keys dedicated to Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and a shortcut that activates the voice commands managed by the Google Assistant, although there is also the possibility of synchronizing it with Amazon Alexa.

In general, the management of the system, the download of the apps and the personalization of the TV result in a fluid and fast user experience, except for a few small slowdowns in the presence of more expensive content, in particular with Dolby Vision active. The presence of technology is useful and functional Chromecast integrated directly into the system, which allows you to share multimedia content from your smartphone directly on the screen. Finally, the DVB-T2 digital terrestrial tuner, which guarantees compatibility with the new national broadcasting standards, especially by virtue of the start of the Switch Off.