Compiegne. Back to the pleading of Elyne Prouvot, winner of the Thursday May 19 competition

Here is the argument of the big winner, as well as some excerpts from the competition which took place in the Espace Jean-Legendre in Compiègne on Thursday 19 May.

I could play thousands more scenes like this. All this is the daily life of 95% of women, I’m sure 100% of you have already seen, been a victim, witnessed a scene such as this.

I’m sure you’ve heard that phrase “woman driving, dead at the corner” before. That you have already felt this gaze on you, this oppressive and unimaginable feeling, as long as you haven’t experienced it yourself. Or even me. Me, I have already seen this man in the street who speaks loudly and who is not afraid of reprisals from anyone, because yes no one says anything to him, after all he does what he wants, right? Have you ever felt this fear in the street when you walk? This feeling, it’s not normal, no it’s not normal to be afraid when you go get bread, when you go shopping, or even when you go for a walk, yet these are ordinary everyday activities . And why do we feel this?

Well maybe because we know that 81% of women have already suffered sexual assault and in this case, only 20% say they have been helped. When we know that 61% of people prefer to adapt their outfits to go out, we see the “progress” made in 2022. Being forced to wear a big sweater rather than a crop top, because some men are not able to keep their comments to themselves. I find that disgusting.

And again, if there were only the humiliating, derogatory and disgusting comments, but no; to add to it, there are also: the whistles (whistle), the onomatopoeias (imitate), the horns, the insults, the insults… So yes, because of all that I am afraid. I’m scared when I take the bus or the train and a stranger sits next to me; I am afraid when I walk alone in the street. This constant, permanent anguish that grips your stomach, makes you quicken your breathing and your step and makes you clutch your keys in your pockets as if you could defend yourself with…

Subconsciously, I’m afraid of every man I meet. To give you a little comparison of what creates this anxiety in me, imagine yourself alone, in a room, and there someone comes and puts big fists in your stomach and shouts very loudly in your ears… is that, that’s how I feel. “Yeah finally you women, you’re really complaining for nothing anyway, I mean the onomatopoeia, the hissing, all that there, it’s nothing, it’s still harmless, it’s not much…” So yes, maybe for you it’s “not much”, but maybe it goes further, maybe sometimes these onomatopoeias are turn into gesture.

But after all, maybe for you, the 94,000 adult women in France on average victim of rape per year, it’s nothing, because the reality is there. 94,000 adult women in France are touched, challenged, blocked, pushed around without their knowledge by one or more known or unknown men. 94,000 women… So these onomatopoeias and whistles are still just as harmless? Finally, when I say 94,000 women, among those who filed a complaint and who were believed.

Because there are still so many women who do not want to and CANNOT file a complaint. The list of reasons why they do not want to file a complaint is simple:

– The remarks: “yeah, finally, seeing how you were dressed, don’t be surprised either”;

– police questionnaires: “How were you dressed and made up? Had you been drinking? Are you sure you said no? Not to have let believe that… No, mh… yeah”.

That’s what concerns external people like family, police, friends.

But there is also :

– questioning: “Did I really look for it? Am I really legitimate to complain? Why did this happen to me? Has this happened to me?”

– traumatic memory: when a traumatic event happens to us, it happens that our brain stores this event in the part of the unconscious call the “me” thus stored here, the brain protects the body from any traumatic event and the victim does not will therefore not remember this event, or very long after…

And so in the case of a rape, there will be no more evidence, and no more evidence in the eyes of the law, that means it didn’t happen. Finally, the last thing that drives a rape victim not to talk about it is obviously the fact that after having lived through all this, the victim has to tell again and again and again the same painful story that traumatizes her and makes her suffer. However, I remind you that there is no shame in being a victim of rape, that the victim is not the person to be accused, indicted or judged, that the one and only person to be the root of this problem is the abuser. In fact, when I think about it, even when you’re supposed to feel 100% safe, like as a family or as a couple. Well we’re not always really. Take this last example, it is May 19, 2022, and already 53 women have died under the blows of their husbands. They were 113 in 2021, 53 for the moment in 2022… It’s sad, it’s only afterwards that justice reacts. However, they had warned, they had alerted, they had lodged a complaint, they had said that they would die, they had said that they would be killed…

But no, justice preferred to wait, they died. They are in their graves and their husbands for the most part are free… It is to fight against all this, to protect women and to hope to change mentalities that several associations have been created, such as the women’s foundation, LEA or HAFB , all these associations are made available and very easily found on social networks such as Twitter, Facebook or Instagram.

This is also why thousands of women have made themselves known throughout history and are still known today, to name but a few: Christine de Pisan, Olympe de Gouges, Simone Veil, Rosa Parks, Angela Davis, Marie Curie, Malala, Emma Watson, Ariana Grande, Michelle Obama, Julie Zeiling, Vida Goldstein. And I say women, but not only, men also fight for the feminist cause, for example: Barack Obama, Mark Ruffalo, Daniel Craig, Prince Harry, Molière or even Montesquieu.

All these individuals fought and are still fighting today for one and only goal: to see the woman be the equal of the man, it does not seem to me to be that complicated to achieve, however. So please, you in the room, you listening to me, make sure these individuals didn’t fight for nothing, talk about this fight, when you see a woman being hassled in the street , pretend to know her, help her. For victims call help numbers like 17, 18, 15 or even 3919 for victims of violence, you are not alone.

And better yet, let’s stop spreading sexist and misogynistic ideas in the heads of our children, let’s teach them values ​​of gender equality, because each individual, according to article 1 of the UDHR, whether black or white , rich or poor, man or woman has the right to live freely, with dignity and in complete equality without harming the lives of others. Thank you for listening to me and I hope I have been useful in defending this very complex subject of being a woman in 2022.