Compilation of scenes that traumatized us during childhood

You’re taking a look at Twitter and, suddenly, an interesting proposal from Reflecting Series.

“Let’s make a thread with scenes (movies or series) that traumatized us during childhood“.

Obviously, when someone talks about traumas, television, movies and childhood, they make it clear that (at least in most cases) belongs to the generation of the 80when minors had wine poured on their bread, rapeseed oil was stoked on them, they were allowed to play stone throwing in the park or they were allowed to watch movies or series that, decades later, they still remember as something traumatic.

Yes, they were other times, but when someone defends them as better, at least that statement will have to be questioned. Also, in the 80s there was no Internet and, consequently, there was no Twitter. There couldn’t be better times.

Let’s make a THREAD with scenes (movies or series) that traumatized us during CHILDHOOD. I start: pic.twitter.com/wG4h2maxdY — 🎬 Reflecting_Series 🎥 (@ReflectingS) June 29, 2022

I saw it very light and wow…what a roll that scene gave me that engulfs one as if through a pipe 🙈 pic.twitter.com/3zwdnAY4Pv — Enfe®me®a_en_Mo®do® (@EnfermeraMordor) June 29, 2022

Damn, I had thousands of nightmares with this scene but I don’t remember the movie… which one is it? — Daddypul🌻🇪🇺🌍 (@Daddypul) June 29, 2022

#SimonBirch beautiful but it breaks your heart, it was trauma when they gave it at 1 every few Sundays #weeping pic.twitter.com/EH34kKNXPO — Former Beauty Queen (@exbeautyqueenSS) June 30, 2022

I was 8 years old and I went to see it at the cinema… this part traumatized me for life xD pic.twitter.com/zkNJk5p3xP — filmmaker (@Sebacho1597) June 30, 2022

It always hurt (and hurts me) especially. Terrible. pic.twitter.com/JqbNVpUkrI — Noelia (@noeffer_) June 29, 2022

Twin Peaks, this plane and that little music… pic.twitter.com/EKX2sO7zMX – Mario R. Balbontín (@Mariobalbon) June 29, 2022

And at that time there was no remote control and you had to go near the TV to change the channel #because pic.twitter.com/WuashX3R4e — Pepe Mtez. Benavides (@jmartinezben) June 29, 2022

Without a doubt, this scene 😢😢 pic.twitter.com/6YzcfleZM0 – Mario Rosales (@mariormaillo) June 29, 2022

Horribleeeeeee 😖 — Kai Diaz (@KaiDiaz98262314) June 29, 2022

I was traumatized by this movie because of two scenes: one that happens before this moment, and another that is the fucking ending. pic.twitter.com/otobx8qIDN — Μιλιυς Unchained🤓 (@MiliusUnchained) June 29, 2022

Either way, the thread has given rise to dozens of tweeters taking their ghosts out of the closetnever better said, and record two realities.

The first, there are scenes that can mark you for life.

The second, indeed, almost everyone who has entered that thread, They pull movies or series from the 80s.

The Thing, and, above all, this bug. It terrified and fascinated me in equal parts. pic.twitter.com/3X95OU9Sv0 — Wincott (@Fall_Payne) June 30, 2022

The Wizard of Oz. I found the witch on him really creepy. I went days without sleeping. 😮 pic.twitter.com/OQlcGlq4Yi – Charly GV (@DurmienteLobo) June 29, 2022

At the end of the stairs. I saw it when I was about 11 years old and it took me many months to be able to climb the stairs alone at night🤣 pic.twitter.com/07nnYChaII — AnitsirC (@LittleTinaC) June 29, 2022

I think all the girls of the 90s remember the father going out to look for her in the rain yelling “Sara!” #pointyhair pic.twitter.com/KEZUUZNKdC — Former Beauty Queen (@exbeautyqueenSS) June 30, 2022

I remember raving about Gmork in this scene having Dalsy for my fever. pic.twitter.com/Pelpr54opM — Former Beauty Queen (@exbeautyqueenSS) June 29, 2022

V: The Visitors. The effects were pretty crappy for the time, but seeing it through the eyes of a child some scenes traumatized me, especially when they ate the mice. pic.twitter.com/pQbscD2o8W – Daniel Ampuero (@dampuero17) June 29, 2022

In case someone doesn’t remember, that generation saw a lady who was a lizard disguised as a human, eat a two-foot rat bareback. Definitely, in that aspect we have come out better, not like after the pandemic.

