compilation of the funniest tweets

The South African billionaire bought the social network from the blue bird on Monday for the modest sum of 44 billion dollars. It was enough for the twittos to react to this takeover. Small compilation of the best tweets on the subject.

The boss of Tesla and SpaceX had filed two weeks ago an offer to buy Twitter which was finally accepted last Sunday by the board of directors of the social network.

In a statement, Elon Musk said: Freedom of expression is the cement of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is a digital agora where vital subjects for the future of humanity are debated. “.

Main platform of the entrepreneur for his communication, Elon Musk also wishes ” make Twitter better than ever, by improving the product with new features, make algorithms public to improve trust, defeat spambots [les faux comptes,ndlr] and authenticate all humans. Twitter has enormous potential. I look forward to working with the company and the user community to unlock this potential. “, he concludes in his press release.

Twitterers react to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter

Only a few hours after the formalization of the takeover of Twitter by the richest man in the world, the network founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006, ignited. Internet users reacting in large numbers to the takeover of the firm in sometimes very funny tweets. Small anthology.

Funny tweets:

To say that with all that money Elon Musk could have bought himself at least two apartments in Geneva… What a waste. :/ — s427 (@s427) April 26, 2022

Soon Elon Musk he will buy Elon Musk pic.twitter.com/iXIo1z1zqx — RED EYE (@REDEYENUMBER3) April 26, 2022

Rather than buying Twitter, Elon Musk could have given Pécresse something to help him get by… Disgusted! — Thierry Peltier ﺕ ﻥ (@Thierry_PELTIER) April 26, 2022

#muskbuystwitter At the end of October 2021, Elon Musk had challenged the UN by claiming to be able to eradicate hunger in the world with 6 billion dollars. The man who weighs 264 billion dollars buys Twitter for 44 billion. Find the mistake… ? pic.twitter.com/exW74dNYt4 — Alessandra d’Angelo (@AlessandradAng6) April 26, 2022

The Only Logical Explanation Why Elon Musk Buys Twitter Is Just That He Wants To Reactivate Ariana Grande’s Account — roar? (@relaaxmaxx) April 26, 2022

Could Elon Musk buy BFMTV? — Marine cats with Zemmour (@chatsMLP_avecZ) April 26, 2022

The people who are giving you “Twitter goodbyes” because of the Elon Musk takeover pic.twitter.com/pL57aEJzMt — Steep「スティープ」 (@SteepGX) April 25, 2022

People tweet “goodbye Twitter” while the next day they will quietly tweet about their crummy lives pic.twitter.com/Tp8gnZoDWc — GringoShelby ‍#ThankyouMiura (@Gringo_Shelby) April 25, 2022

Your face when you see that Elon Musk bought Twitter for nearly 44 billion euros! ? pic.twitter.com/LfAqynB0o2 —Isabelle Layer (@IsabelleLayer) April 26, 2022