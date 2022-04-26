Entertainment

compilation of the funniest tweets

The South African billionaire bought the social network from the blue bird on Monday for the modest sum of 44 billion dollars. It was enough for the twittos to react to this takeover. Small compilation of the best tweets on the subject.

The boss of Tesla and SpaceX had filed two weeks ago an offer to buy Twitter which was finally accepted last Sunday by the board of directors of the social network.

In a statement, Elon Musk said: Freedom of expression is the cement of a functioning democracy, and Twitter is a digital agora where vital subjects for the future of humanity are debated. “.

Main platform of the entrepreneur for his communication, Elon Musk also wishes ” make Twitter better than ever, by improving the product with new features, make algorithms public to improve trust, defeat spambots [les faux comptes,ndlr] and authenticate all humans. Twitter has enormous potential. I look forward to working with the company and the user community to unlock this potential. “, he concludes in his press release.

Twitterers react to Elon Musk’s takeover of Twitter

Only a few hours after the formalization of the takeover of Twitter by the richest man in the world, the network founded by Jack Dorsey in 2006, ignited. Internet users reacting in large numbers to the takeover of the firm in sometimes very funny tweets. Small anthology.

Funny tweets:

