Complaint against Microsoft for anti-competitive practices

Three companies filed a complaint with the European Commission against Microsoft, accusing the American technology giant of anti-competitive practices in its cloud services, different sources told the newspaper. AFP.

Microsoft “is undermining fair competition and limiting consumer choice” in the market for cloud services, one of these firms, France’s OVHcloud, said in a statement sent to AFP.

Azure Usage

The companies complain that under certain provisions in Microsoft’s license agreements for its Office 365, the rates are more expensive if the software It is not based on the infrastructure of Azureowned by the American group.

They also claim that the user experience is worse and that there are incompatibilities with other Microsoft products if they do not work with Azure.

In a statement to AFP, Microsoft said that “European cloud service providers have built successful business models with the software and the services of microsoft» and that they had many options to use them.

“We continually evaluate how best to support our partners and make the software from microsoft available to all of our customers in all environments, including those with other cloud service providers.”

Complaint to the European Commission

The complaint, first reported this week by the Wall Street Journalwas filed last summer before the competition authority of the European Commission.

Microsoft is already the subject of a similar complaint from the beginning of 2021 also before the European Commission by another group of companies.

The US giant has received several fines from Brussels for anti-competitive practices linked to its Internet Explorer browser, the Windows operating system or its program licensing rules.

