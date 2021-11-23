complaints about the prices and distribution of cosmetic items – Nerd4.life

To buy all cosmetic items from Halo Infinite you have to spend more than $ 1,000. Many users, especially completists, are complaining about it, calling the game’s monetization system greedy and unfair.

In the Halo Infinite multiplayer mode shop there will be well 88 bundles, whose combined prices will reach $ 1,035. None of these items will be obtainable by playing. So, for example, if you want to wear the Yoroi armor seen in one of the game trailers, you will have to pay. Not bad, considering that we are talking about a free-to-play, one would say. Furthermore, there is no obligation to have everything … but there is a but.

The biggest criticism concerns the fact that the various parts of the individual complete armor will be divided into different bundles or will require the Battle Pass and additional bundles, bringing the cost to have them close to that of the price of a full game. The request of the most critical is actually quite simple and reasonable and not so much about the reshaping of the prices, as well as the redistribution of objects in the various bundles, so that with a low cost you can have a complete set to customize your character as you want.

For the rest we remind you that the Halo Infinite multiplayer beta is available for PC (on Steam or Xbox Game Pass), Xbox One and Xbox Series X and S. La single player campaign, completely detached, will be launched as scheduled on December 8, 2021. Just in the last few days Halo Infinite has entered the gold phase.