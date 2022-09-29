Complaints for solar panels before the DACO after Hurricane Fiona skyrocket

Publisher’s note: We invite you to stay well informed during this emergency. Free access to all the news and updates related to the passing of the hurricane fiona for Puerto Rico. Thank you for supporting responsible journalism. subscribe today.

The Department of Consumer Affairs (DACO) recorded an increase in complaints for solar panels after the passage of hurricane fionawhich for the undersecretary of the agency, María Fernanda Vélez, accounts for a “real problem” with the companies that offer these services.

The official specified that, between September 14 and 27, 42 complaints related to solar panel services were filed. This figure was only 10 complaints out of the 52 that were registered in the entire month of August, and above the average of 27 monthly complaints that there were until July..

Vélez explained that the majority of the complaints were filed in the San Juan region (21), followed by Ponce (9), Arecibo (5), Caguas (5) and Mayagüez (2).

“It is a considerable number and it is a serious concern. From the DACO, we are attending to it, because people acquire these services as prevention to scenarios that we experienced after Fiona passed, that there was a general blackout, and when this type of service is most needed, that the equipment does not work, it is a serious problem”, said the undersecretary in an interview with The new day.

Vélez detailed the most common complaints among consumers are related to problems with batteries, since they do not work properly or do not store the amount of energy that was promised at the time of the transaction.

Recently, This medium reported that the batteries, as well as the plates and microinverters, have a guarantee that varies according to the policies of their manufacturers and the method of purchase.. For example, Tesla brand products, which are among the most popular on the market, have a 10-year warranty.

Vélez acknowledged that offering a guarantee for this type of system through a third party, that is, the manufacturer, is creating friction between consumers and companies, but stressed that, contrary to those who sell electric generators, these businesses are not obliged to honor warranties in Puerto Rico.

“Now, the interpretation of the DACO will always be in the most favorable way for the consumer, and we are going along the line that, ‘if I contracted with this company, that company must also be responsible’. It is to view with caution any provision that seeks to evade the responsibility of the company that he hired and delegate it to a third party, with whom the consumer never had contact, “he said.

The official, however, distinguished that some companies are assuming responsibility for any damage and, if the manufacturer cannot honor the guarantee, they offer immediate remedies to the consumer while the situation is resolved through the manufacturer.

Until the end of August, 61 solar panel companies were registered with the DACO, while 12 were waiting for approval.

There are also complaints about electric generators

In addition to the complaints about the solar panel systems, DACO received “dozens” of confidences and queries related to the electric generators after the hurricane, which resulted in direct interventions with the businesses, with the aim of correcting disclosures contrary to the Law of Compliance with Guarantees for Electric Generators.

Vélez indicated that businesses that sell electric generators cannot refuse the return or exchange of a product if it is not in its original packaging. He also recalled that these businesses must inform consumers, before finalizing the sale of a product, which will be the service centers where the guarantees can be honored in the event of a defect.

Similarly, he stressed that businesses cannot prevent customers from claiming any right, even when the electric generator has been tested with gasoline.

“It is not that the business is obliged to provide a particular remedy, but it has to provide alternatives and cannot deprive the consumer of their rights just because they tried the product and it did not work for them“he pointed.

In these types of cases, Vélez indicated that there are several alternatives: exchange the product for similar equipment, refer the customer to a service center for an evaluation, return the money or offer a credit in the store.

“The service center is conditioned to the fact that, prior to the purchase, they have told you where it is and that the attention is fast. It is not that they can send you to a service center and that the waiting time is a month later”, warned the undersecretary.

Expedited process with complaints

Taking into account the instability of the electrical service after the cyclone, Vélez revealed that lThe agency implemented an “expedited process” to address complaints related to solar panels and electric generators.

The process consists of a mediation between the parties before the consumer files a complaint, the official assured.

Until this Wednesday, the DACO managed to resolve 24 cases related to electric generators through mediation. Nine other cases, however, were not resolved, as the businesses involved refused to offer an immediate remedy, Vélez lamented.

“We are doing mediations in those situations that lend themselves to that. For example, a battery that does not work, which means contacting the company directly and giving the consumer an option in this emergency period”he added.

For more information on the filing of complaints, you can visit their website.