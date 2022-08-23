Complete Guide to Miley, Noah, Billy Ray, and More

Cyrus group. The famous family has many big names — Miley Cyrus, Noah Cyrus and Billy Ray Cyrusto name a few – but their love and mutual acceptance seems to be even greater.

“I have a very intimate and close relationship with my family,” the ‘Wrecking Ball’ singer said. British vogue in 2021. “But like all families, we are also complex, but we accept the fact that each of us is so different from each other. Me and my siblings look a lot alike, but we also have big differences. And we accept that and don’t judge ourselves. And our family makes unconditional love a priority.

For Billy Ray and his ex-wife Tish Cyrusit means putting their respect for each other and their family above all else – even in the midst of a divorce.

The former couple, who share five children together – in addition to Miley and Noah, the Cyruses are also parents to a daughter Brandi Cyrus and son Trace Cyrus and Braison Cyrus — filed for divorce three times during their nearly 30-year marriage. More recently, Tish filed in April 2022, We Weekly confirmed at the time, citing “irreconcilable differences”.

“It is after 30 years, five amazing children and a lifetime of memories, that we have decided to go our separate ways – not with sadness, but with love in our hearts,” Billy Ray and Tish said. People in a report. “We will always be family and look forward to a continued and loving shared experience as friends and relatives.”

However, one offspring of Cyrus that fans may not know about is Christopher Cody CyrusBilly Ray’s son with Kristin Luckey. The “Achy Breaky Heart” singer and Luckey had a brief relationship in the early ’90s, calling it quits just before the country star embarked on romance with Tish. Luckey gave birth to Christopher Cody in April 1992, just seven months before Tish welcomed Miley.

Chris and his mother opened up about their relationship with the Cyruses in a 2009 interview with the Mirror. While the then-teen praised Miley’s vocal talent and reminisced about fond childhood memories with her “outgoing” sister, her relationship with her dad cooled afterwards, Chris revealed. According to Luckey, Chris “tried to keep a lot [of his emotions with his estranged dad] inside, but I know when it hurts and it really gets to her.

