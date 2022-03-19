complete guide with what you need to know

This is everything you need to know about the guarantee that Apple offers on its devices.

Apple has always been known for offering a very good after-sales service and solving problems with its devices under warranty effectively, at least in most cases. The legal guarantee of Apple products changes depending on the country, and is available on the Apple website. On Spain officially we have 3 years warranty by law for products purchased from January 1, 2022, as in most European countries.

Apple of course complies with Spanish law, but it does adding some extras that is worth knowing. We have read the guarantee document that Apps offers on its website, and we summarize the main points that you should know.

How long is Apple’s warranty?

The Apple warranty in Spain is three years from 2022, like that of any other product. However, it is usually the seller of the device that takes care of the guarantee, not the brand. That is, if you buy an Apple device from Amazon, the warranty must be handled by Amazon and not by Apple. However, Apple offers something called one year limited warrantythat many confuse and do not know very well what it means.

Apple products and all products you purchase from Apple, including those of other brands, are covered by a three-year legal warranty against lack of conformity under the provisions of the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and User.

What is the Apple One Year Limited Warranty?

Apple offers, in addition to the three-year warranty on the devices it sells, one year limited warranty on all your devices. Namely, during the first year, in case of any problem, you can go to Apple to solve your problem even if you did not buy the device directly from Apple. You can request this one-year limited warranty at an Apple Store or through their online support.

That is, even if you bought your iPhone or iPad on Amazon, through an operator or another store, during the first year you can go to an Apple Store to request a repair for warranty problems. The second and third year will be taken care of by the store where you bought it.

Apple offers a one-year limited warranty against defects in materials and workmanship on Apple-branded products.

The Apple Limited Warranty does not apply to non-Apple-branded or Beats-branded productseven if they are bundled or sold together with Apple products.

Who is entitled to the Apple warranty?

As indicated in the General Law for the Defense of Consumers and Users, only consumers, natural or legal persons, who have acquired the product for a use not related to a commercial, business or professional activity They can take advantage of the official guarantee. In other words, a company or a (self-employed) professional who has been able to deduct the applicable VAT is not entitled to benefit from the guarantee.

What does the Apple warranty cover?

A product warranty covers any alteration of its habitual use due to a manufacturing defect. That is, if a device is dropped and broken, it is not covered by the warranty. However, if the battery has degraded beyond normal, Apple will replace it free of charge. Of course, if the device has been modified internally, the warranty is no longer valid.

It’s not easy know exactly what is covered by Apple’s warrantybut basically it boils down to anything that has degraded beyond expectation or has stopped working.

batteries : Apple ensures that the battery will maintain 80% capacity after two years of use, if this is not your case and the battery is degraded, you will be eligible for a free replacement.

: Apple ensures that the battery will maintain 80% capacity after two years of use, if this is not your case and the battery is degraded, you will be eligible for a free replacement. cameras : If the camera has stopped working, and it is not due to a device shock, it will also be repaired for free.

: If the camera has stopped working, and it is not due to a device shock, it will also be repaired for free. Buttons not working .

. charging problems .

. Internal screen damage .

. Coverage or Wi-Fi issues .

. liquid damage: Officially Apple does not cover this type of damage, although there are times when they can make an exception.

How to claim the warranty of an iPhone or other Apple device?

Apple has different forms of contact to claim the guarantee of our device. In all of them, the specialized technicians will be able to carry out a remote analysis of our device to thoroughly understand the problem and be able to solve it.

How to know if an iPhone or iPad has a guarantee

From an Apple Store

The easiest way you have to claim the warranty of an Apple device is from one of its stores. In case you have one nearby, we advise you to make an appointment from the Apple website so that one of its technicians assesses the problems that your device is having.

From the Apple website

From Apple’s own support website you can also get support via chat or phone to try to troubleshoot your device. You will be able to describe your problem and Apple technicians will test your device to find possible faults.

From the Apple Support app

The Apple Support app has a utility and functions similar to those found on the Apple support website. From the device itself we can obtain the instructions to make use of the guarantee and receive technical assistance.

From Apple Customer Service toll-free number

Apple has various customer service telephone numbersyou can try calling any of them:

Apple Customer Service: 900812703

Apple Store Customer Service toll-free: 900150503, Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Saturday from 9:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

Apple will sell you original parts so you can repair your iPhone at home

This is everything you need to know about the warranty offered by Apple. It should be noted that the laws are different in each country, so the warranty period offered can vary considerably.

