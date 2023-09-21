Complete List of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Winners

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as the top nominee and walked away as the night’s big winner, taking home four live awards including the top prize: Video of the Year.
According to the full list of winners sent by MTV, he was also voted Artist of the Year and his Eraz Tour won Show of the Summer, and his video “Anti-Hero” won two off-air technical awards (Best Cinematography and Best ) won. visual effects).
Three Latin artists also won at the ceremony: Video Vanguard Award winner Shakira shared the award for Best Collaboration with Karol G for her hit “TQG”, while Anita won the Best Latin category for “Funk Rave”. Won.
Who else took home the trophies? Learn below:
video of the year
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
artist of the Year
Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records
Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records
Karol G – Interscope Records
Nicki Minaj – Republic Records
Shakira – Sony Music US Latin
Winner: Taylor Swift – Republic Records
song of the year
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd. / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records
Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – LM Records / RCA Records
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records
Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
Best New Artist
Gloriella – CMG/Interscope Records
Winner: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records
Kali – Atlantic Records
Featherweight – Double P Records
Pinkpantheress – 300 Entertainment
Renee Rapp – Interscope Records
best cooperation
David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records
Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records/Republic Records
Didi ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
Winner: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, & Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati/Republic Records
Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd. / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
best pop
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (from barbie the album)”- Atlantic Records
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records
P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records
Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records
best hip hop
Didi ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records
DJ Khaled Ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – We The Best / Epic Records
Glorilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG/Interscope Records
Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records/Generation Now
Lil Wayne Ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Can’t Nobody” – Young Money Records
Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superheroes (Heroes & Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records
Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records
best r&b
Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records
Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How It Feels” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia
Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, & Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati/Republic Records
Winner: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records
Toosie – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records
Yung Blue and Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution
best option
Blink-182 – “Aging” – Columbia Records
BoyGenius – “Film” – Interscope Records
Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled by Ramen
Winner: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records
Paramore – “That’s Why” – Atlantic Records
Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records
best rock
Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records
Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records
Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records
Winner: Menaskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records
Metallica – “Lux Aeterna” – Black Recording
Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records
best latin
Winner: Anita – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records
Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment
Armed Link, Featherweight – “She Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. /Prajin Parle, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “Un x100tu” – Rimas Entertainment
Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino
Rosalia – “Desfa” – Columbia Records
Shakira – “Acrostico” – Sony Music US Latin
best k-pop
Espa – “Girls” – SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.
Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records
Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – Attraction/Warner Records
Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE/Geffen Records
Winner: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP/Republic
Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BigHit Music / Republic Records
best afrobeats
Ayra Star – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings
Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd
davido ft. Moses Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music UK / RCA Records
Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana” – Empire Distribution
Libianka – “People” – Sony Music UK / RCA Records
Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd. / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records
Wizkid ft Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records
video for good
Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestra)” – Netflix
Bad Bunny – “El Apagon – Here Live People” – Rimas Entertainment
Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records
Winner: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records
Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – Kidinacorner/Interscope Records
Maluma – “The Queen” – Sony Music US Latin
Display to push of the year
August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records
September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records
October 2022: JVKE – “Golden Time” – AWAL
November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records
December 2022: Renee Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records
January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment
February 2023: Armani White – “Goateed” – Def Jam
March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records
Winner: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BigHit Music / Republic Records
May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records
June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records
July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records
best address
Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muino
Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julian Christian Lutz)
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – PGlang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Directed by Colin Tilley
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer
Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift
Best Cinematography
Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Bera
Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Byrne
Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Alison Anderson
Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – PGlang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Bera
Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcel Rave
Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser
Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang
better visual effects
Fall Out Boy – “Love from the Other Side” – Fueled by Ramon – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Schaffner
Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studio
Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon
Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt & Sergio Mashevsky
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – VFX by Max Colt/Frender
Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament
best choreography
Winner: Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)
Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (from barbie the album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna
Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reese
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Shawn Bankhead
Panic! At the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled by Ramon – Choreography by Monica Felice Smith
Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography (LA) by Horde – Marine Bruti, Jonathan DeBrowder, Arthur Harrell
Best Art Direction
BoyGenius – “Film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Winner: Doja Cat – “Pay Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves
Lana del ray ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez
Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Art Direction by Nico Philippides
SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch
best version
BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Edited by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)
Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – PGlang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grayson Caldwell
Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandon Walter
Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sophia Kerpan & David Chessell
SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert
Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancellor Haynes
over the billboard
