Complete List of 2023 MTV Video Music Awards Winners

Taylor Swift arrived at the 2023 MTV Video Music Awards as the top nominee and walked away as the night’s big winner, taking home four live awards including the top prize: Video of the Year.

According to the full list of winners sent by MTV, he was also voted Artist of the Year and his Eraz Tour won Show of the Summer, and his video “Anti-Hero” won two off-air technical awards (Best Cinematography and Best ) won. visual effects).

Three Latin artists also won at the ceremony: Video Vanguard Award winner Shakira shared the award for Best Collaboration with Karol G for her hit “TQG”, while Anita won the Best Latin category for “Funk Rave”. Won.

Who else took home the trophies? Learn below:

video of the year

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

artist of the Year

Beyoncé – Parkwood Entertainment / Columbia Records

Doja Cat – Kemosabe Records / RCA Records

Karol G – Interscope Records

Nicki Minaj – Republic Records

Shakira – Sony Music US Latin

Winner: Taylor Swift – Republic Records

song of the year

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd. / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records

Steve Lacy – “Bad Habit” – LM Records / RCA Records

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records Records

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

Best New Artist

Gloriella – CMG/Interscope Records

Winner: Ice Spice – 10K Projects / Capitol Records

Kali – Atlantic Records

Featherweight – Double P Records

Pinkpantheress – 300 Entertainment

Renee Rapp – Interscope Records

best cooperation

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha – “I’m Good (Blue)” – Warner Records

Post Malone, Doja Cat – “I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Mercury Records/Republic Records

Didi ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

Winner: Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, & Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati/Republic Records

Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd. / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

best pop

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (from barbie the album)”- Atlantic Records

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records

P!nk – “Trustfall” – RCA Records

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records

best hip hop

Didi ft. Bryson Tiller, Ashanti, Yung Miami – “Gotta Move On” – Motown Records

DJ Khaled Ft. Drake & Lil Baby – “Staying Alive” – ​​We The Best / Epic Records

Glorilla & Cardi B – “Tomorrow 2” – CMG/Interscope Records

Lil Uzi Vert – “Just Wanna Rock” – Atlantic Records/Generation Now

Lil Wayne Ft. Swizz Beatz & DMX – “Can’t Nobody” – Young Money Records

Metro Boomin ft Future – “Superheroes (Heroes & Villains)” – Boominati / Republic Records

Winner: Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records

best r&b

Alicia Keys ft. Lucky Daye – “Stay” – RCA Records

Chloe ft. Chris Brown – “How It Feels” – Parkwood Entertainment/Columbia

Metro Boomin with The Weeknd, 21 Savage, & Diddy – “Creepin’ (Remix)” – Boominati/Republic Records

Winner: SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records

Toosie – “Favorite Song” – South Coast Music Group/Capitol Records

Yung Blue and Nicki Minaj – “Love in the Way” – Empire Distribution

best option

Blink-182 – “Aging” – Columbia Records

BoyGenius – “Film” – Interscope Records

Fall Out Boy – “Hold Me Like a Grudge” – Fueled by Ramen

Winner: Lana Del Rey ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records

Paramore – “That’s Why” – Atlantic Records

Thirty Seconds to Mars – “Stuck” – Concord Records

best rock

Foo Fighters – “The Teacher” – RCA Records

Linkin Park – “Lost (Original Version)” – Warner Records

Red Hot Chili Peppers – “Tippa My Tongue” – Warner Records

Winner: Menaskin – “The Loneliest” – Arista Records

Metallica – “Lux Aeterna” – Black Recording

Muse – “You Make Me Feel Like It’s Halloween” – Warner Records

best latin

Winner: Anita – “Funk Rave” – Republic Records

Bad Bunny – “Where She Goes” – Rimas Entertainment

Armed Link, Featherweight – “She Baila Sola” – DEL Records, Inc. /Prajin Parle, Inc. Grupo Frontera Bad Bunny – “Un x100tu” – Rimas Entertainment

Karol G, Shakira – “TQG” – Universal Music Latino

Rosalia – “Desfa” – Columbia Records

Shakira – “Acrostico” – Sony Music US Latin

best k-pop

Espa – “Girls” – SM Entertainment Co., Ltd.

Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records

Fifty Fifty – “Cupid” – Attraction/Warner Records

Seventeen – “Super” – HYBE/Geffen Records

Winner: Stray Kids – “S-Class” – JYP/Republic

Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BigHit Music / Republic Records

best afrobeats

Ayra Star – “Rush” – Mavin Global Holdings

Burna Boy – “It’s Plenty” – Atlantic Records / Spaceship Entertainment Ltd

davido ft. Moses Keys – “Unavailable” – Sony Music UK / RCA Records

Fireboy DML & Asake – “Bandana” – Empire Distribution

Libianka – “People” – Sony Music UK / RCA Records

Winner: Rema & Selena Gomez – “Calm Down” – Mavin Global Holdings Ltd. / Jonzing World Entertainment / SMG Music / Interscope Records

Wizkid ft Ayra Starr – “2 Sugar” – Starboy / RCA Records

video for good

Alicia Keys – “If I Ain’t Got You (Orchestra)” – Netflix

Bad Bunny – “El Apagon – Here Live People” – Rimas Entertainment

Demi Lovato – “Swine” – Island Records

Winner: Dove Cameron – “Breakfast” – Columbia Records

Imagine Dragons – “Crushed” – Kidinacorner/Interscope Records

Maluma – “The Queen” – Sony Music US Latin

Display to push of the year

August 2022: Saucy Santana – “Booty” – Arena Records / RCA Records

September 2022: Stephen Sanchez – “Until I Found You” – Mercury Records / Republic Records

October 2022: JVKE – “Golden Time” – AWAL

November 2022: Flo Milli – “Conceited” – ’94 Sounds / RCA Records

December 2022: Renee Rapp – “Colorado” – Interscope Records

January 2023: Sam Ryder – “All the Way Over” – Elektra Entertainment

February 2023: Armani White – “Goateed” – Def Jam

March 2023: Fletcher – “Becky’s So Hot” – Capitol Records

Winner: April 2023: Tomorrow X Together – “Sugar Rush Ride” – BigHit Music / Republic Records

May 2023: Ice Spice – “Princess Diana” – Heavy on It / 10K Projects / Capitol Records

June 2023: FLO – “Losing You” – Uptown/Republic Records

July 2023: Lauren Spencer Smith – “That Part” – Island Records

best address

Doja Cat – “Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Directed by Tanu Muino

Drake – “Falling Back” – OVO/Republic Records – Director X (Julian Christian Lutz)

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – PGlang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Directed by Dave Free & Kendrick Lamar

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – ​​Directed by Colin Tilley

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Directed by Floria Sigismondi

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records – Directed by Christian Breslauer

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Directed by Taylor Swift

Best Cinematography

Adele – “I Drink Wine” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Bera

Ed Sheeran – “Eyes Closed” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Natasha Byrne

Janelle Monáe – “Lipstick Lover” – Atlantic Records – Cinematography by Alison Anderson

Kendrick Lamar – “Count Me Out” – PGlang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Cinematography by Adam Newport-Bera

Miley Cyrus – “Flowers” – Columbia Records – Cinematography by Marcel Rave

Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Cinematography by Russ Fraser

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Cinematography by Rina Yang

better visual effects

Fall Out Boy – “Love from the Other Side” – Fueled by Ramon – Visual Effects by Thomas Bailey and Josh Schaffner

Harry Styles – “Music for a Sushi Restaurant” – Columbia Records – Visual Effects by Chelsea Delfino and Black Kite Studio

Melanie Martinez – “VOID” – Atlantic Records – Visual Effects by Carbon

Nicki Minaj – “Super Freaky Girl” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Max Colt & Sergio Mashevsky

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – VFX by Max Colt/Frender

Winner: Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Visual Effects by Parliament

best choreography

Winner: Blackpink – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment/Interscope Records – Choreography by Kiel Tutin, Sienna Lalau, Lee Jung (YGX), Taryn Cheng (YGX)

Dua Lipa – “Dance the Night (from barbie the album)” – Atlantic Records – Choreography by Charm LaDonna

Jonas Brothers – “Waffle House” – Republic Records – Choreography by Jerry Reese

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – Choreography by Shawn Bankhead

Panic! At the Disco – “Middle of a Breakup” – Fueled by Ramon – Choreography by Monica Felice Smith

Sam Smith, Kim Petras – “Unholy” – Capitol Records – Choreography (LA) by Horde – Marine Bruti, Jonathan DeBrowder, Arthur Harrell

Best Art Direction

BoyGenius – “Film” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Jen Dunlap

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Art Direction by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Winner: Doja Cat – “Pay Attention” – Kemosabe Records/RCA Records – Art Direction by Spencer Graves

Lana del ray ft. Jon Batiste – “Candy Necklace” – Interscope Records – Art Direction by Brandon Mendez

Megan Thee Stallion – “Her” – 300 Entertainment – ​​Art Direction by Nico Philippides

SZA – “Shirt” – Top Dawg Entertainment/RCA Records – Art Direction by Kate Bunch

best version

BLACKPINK – “Pink Venom” – YG Entertainment / Interscope Records – Edited by Seo Hyun Seung (GIGANT)

Kendrick Lamar – “Rich Spirit” – PGlang / Top Dawg Entertainment / Aftermath / Interscope Records – Edited by Grayson Caldwell

Miley Cyrus – “River” – Columbia Records – Edited by Brandon Walter

Winner: Olivia Rodrigo – “Vampire” – Geffen Records – Edited by Sophia Kerpan & David Chessell

SZA – “Kill Bill” – Top Dawg Entertainment / RCA Records – Edited by Luis Caraza Peimbert

Taylor Swift – “Anti-Hero” – Republic Records – Edited by Chancellor Haynes

over the billboard

