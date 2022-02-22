Complete list of nominees￼ – La Cosa Cine

In 2020, Critics Choice Awards They announced a new variant of their awards, which would be dedicated to recognizing the best of science fiction, fantasy, comics, etc. Now, 2 years later, everything is ready for the second edition of the Critics Choice Super Awardswhich has just revealed its list of nominees:
Best Action Movie
Gunpowder Milkshake
The Harder They Fall
The Last Duel
Nobody
No Time to Die
Wrath of Man
Best Actor in an Action Movie
Daniel Craig – No Time to Die
Dwayne Johnson – Jungle Cruise
Jonathan Majors – The Harder They Fall
Mads Mikkelsen – Riders of Justice
Liam Neeson – The Ice Road
Bob Odenkirk – Nobody
Best Actress in an Action Movie
Jodie Comer – The Last Duel
Ana de Armas – No Time to Die
Karen Gillan – Gunpowder Milkshake
Regina King – The Harder They Fall
Lashana Lynch – No Time to Die
Maggie Q – The Protégé
Best Superhero Movie
Black Widow
Eternals
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Suicide Squad
Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Best Actor in a Superhero Movie
John Cena – The Suicide Squad
Idris Elba – The Suicide Squad
Andrew Garfield – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tom Holland – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Simu Liu – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Best Actress in a Superhero Movie
Gal Gadot – Zack Snyder’s Justice League
Scarlett Johansson – Black Widow
Florence Pugh – Black Widow
Margot Robbie – The Suicide Squad
Michelle Yeoh – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Zendaya – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Best Horror Movie
Candyman
Last Night in Soho
malignant
The Night House
A Quiet Place Part II
Titan
Best Actor in a Horror Movie
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II – Candyman
Nicolas Cage – Willy’s Wonderland
Dave Davis – The Vigil
Vincent Lindon – Titane
Cillian Murphy – A Quiet Place Part II
Sam Richardson – Werewolves Within
Best Actress in a Horror Movie
Barbara Crampton – Jakob’s Wife
Rebecca Hall – The Night House
Anya-Taylor Joy – Last Night in Soho
Thomasin McKenzie – Last Night in Soho
Agathe Rousselle – Titane
Millicent Simmonds – A Quiet Place Part II
Best Science Fiction or Fantasy Film
Don’t Look Up
dunes
FreeGuy
The Green Knight
The Mitchells vs. the machines
swan song
Best Actor in a Science Fiction or Fantasy Film
Mahershala Ali – Swan Song
Timothée Chalamet – Dune
Leonardo DiCaprio – Don’t Look Up
Tom Hanks-Finch
Dev Patel – The Green Knight
Ryan Reynolds – Free Guy
Best Actress in Fantasy or Science Fiction Film
Cate Blanchett – Don’t Look Up
Jodie Comer – Free Guy
Rebecca Ferguson – Dune
Mckenna Grace – Ghostbusters: Afterlife
Jennifer Lawrence – Don’t Look Up
Alicia Vikander – The Green Knight
Best Movie Villain
Ben Affleck – The Last Duel
Willem Dafoe – Spider-Man: No Way Home
Idris Elba – The Harder They Fall
Tony Leung – Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Marina Mazepa (performer) & Ray Chase (voice) – Malignant
Tony Todd – Candyman
