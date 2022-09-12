complete list of series, actors and actresses by categories

The Emmys honor the best of television 2:00

(CNN) — Everything is ready for the 74th edition of the Emmy Awards, which honor the best of television.

The announcement of the nominees last July brought good news for the cast and creative teams of Succession Y ted lasso. The series obtained several nominations in the main categories of the Emmy 2022, whose awards ceremony will take place this September 12.

Succession was the series with the most nominations, earning a total of 25, including Best Drama Series, as well as Best Lead Actor nominations for Brian Cox and Jeremy Strong.

ted lasso led the comedy category, earning 20 nominations, including for best comedy series. Its leading man, Jason Sudeikis, was nominated for best lead actor, while Juno Temple, Brett Goldstein and Hannah Waddingham all earned individual nominations in their respective supporting acting categories. Sarah Niles, Toheeb Jimoh and Nick Mohammed were also nominated for best supporting actors.

white lotus was a favorite in the miniseries category, taking home a total of 20 nominations and an incredible eight nominations in the supporting acting categories.

Hacks Y Only Murders In The Building they garnered 17 nominations each, rounding out the list of the top five most nominated shows.

Next, we leave you the list of the main categories and the nominees.

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

Squid Game

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

best comedy series

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Curb Your Enthusiasm

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only Murders In The Building

ted lasso

What We Do In The Shadows

best miniseries

dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Brian Cox, (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (severity)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Eat (killing eve)

Laura Linny (Ozarks)

Melanie Lynskey (yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (killing eve)

Reese witherspoon (The Morning Show)

Zendaya (euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro, (severity)

Christopher Walken (severity)

Oh Yeong-soo (Squid Game)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (severity)

Julia Garner (Ozarks)

Jung Ho Yeon (Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sidney Sweeney (euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Martin Short (Only Murders In The Building)

Steve Martin (Only Murders In The Building)

Jason Sudeikis (ted lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Comedy Series

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (ted lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (ted lasso)

Nick Mohammed (ted lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry Winkler (Barry)

Bowen-Yang (Saturday night Live)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday night Live)

Sarah Niles (ted lasso)

Sheryl Lee-Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (ted lasso)

Hannah Waddingham (ted lasso)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)

Oscar Issac (Scenes From a Marriage)

Michael Keton (dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Tony Collette (The Staircase)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

LilyJames (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (american crime story)

Margaret Qualley (MAID)

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Supporting Actor in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (dopesick)

Seth Roger (Pam & Tommy)

Peter Sarsgarard (dopesick)

Michael Stuhlberg (dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Best Supporting Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer CoolidgeThe White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Mary Winningham (dopesick)

Best Reality/Competition Series

La carrera asombroza

Lizzo’s Watch Out For The Big Grrrls

Nailed It!

RuPaul’s Drag Race

Bravo Top Chef

The Voice

Best Variety Show

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert