complete list with all the winners

Returnal, great winner of the BAFTA 2022.

The Bafta awardswho cataloged the PS5 DualSense as the best controller in the history of video games recently, they held their annual awards ceremony last night in which the British Academy awards prizes to the best video games of the past year. In this way, returnalthe new Housemarque license that has led the developer to join the PlayStation Studios family, won the award for Game of the Yearbeing the most awarded title of the night with four wins out of nine nominations.

It Takes Twowhich also had nine nominations, settled for two awards, as did Ratchet and Clank: A Separate Dimension, which accumulated eight nominations. On the other hand, the simulator unpacking surprised by also getting two awards: best game for the public and best narrative.

“We took a leap of faith and had to build our wings while falling but everyone from the team that’s made such an incredible effort and the end result far surpasses even our wildest expectations.” A beautiful speech from the Best Game award winners Returnal at #BAFTAGames. pic.twitter.com/LjzheigkIx — BAFTA Games (@BAFTAGames) April 7, 2022

All the winners at the BAFTA 2022

Best Game of the Year (GOTY) — returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment Best British Game — ForzaHorizon 5 – Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios

– Playground Games/Xbox Game Studios Best Animation — Ratchet and Clank: A Separate Dimension – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Artistic achievement — The Artful Escape – Beethoven and Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive

– Beethoven and Dinosaur/Annapurna Interactive Audio/Sound Achievement — returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment Best Debut Game — TOEM – Something We Made

– Something We Made Best Evolving Game/Service — No Man’s Sky – Hello Games

– Hello Games Best family game — Chicory: A Colorful Tale – Greg Lobanov/Finji

– Greg Lobanov/Finji Best game beyond entertainment — Before Your Eyes – Goodbye World/Skybound Games

– Goodbye World/Skybound Games Best Design – Registration – Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital

– Daniel Mullins Games/Devolver Digital Best multiplayer — It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

– Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts Best Technical Achievement — Ratchet and Clank: A Separate Dimension – Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Insomniac Games/Sony Interactive Entertainment Best Soundtrack — returnal – Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment

– Housemarque/Sony Interactive Entertainment Best Narrative — unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle

– Witch Beam/Humble Bundle Best New IP — It Takes Two – Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts

– Hazelight Studios/Electronic Arts Best Leading Performance — Jane Perry as Selene Vasso in returnal

Best Performance in a Supporting Role — Kimberly Brooks as Hollis Forsythe in Psychonauts 2

EE Game of the Year (Best Game for the public) — unpacking – Witch Beam/Humble Bundle 2

