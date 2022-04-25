complete list with all versions and history of the Mac operating system

Since the first Macs, Apple has developed its own operating systems to power them. Some operating systems that have evolved a lot in recent years and that annually improve their capabilities, design, features, functions and, in general, they allow us to do more with our devices.

macOS: names with history and full of meaning

If we look at operating systems released after 2000, which we can properly call macOS, we see several interesting patterns of commenting. The first thing that jumps out is that the operating system of the Mac has gone through three kinds of names.

Initially, we referred to it as Mac OS X, this was from its release until the release of Mountain Lion in July 2011. From then on, we began to refer to the operating system as OS X, with subsequent version numbers. Later, in September 2016, with the release of macOS Sierra, we went on to call the system as it is today: macOS.

Another interesting change is in the names of the different systems. Unlike in iOS or watchOS, where we simply find a number to indicate the version, the Mac has traditionally had a proper name. Initially, names of big cats were used, but with the release of OS X 10.9 in October 2013, which was called Mavericks, the company began to draw inspiration from names of important places in California.

Names, it should be noted, that are sometimes similar to their predecessors, such as Leopard/Snow Leopard, Lion/Mountain Lion or Sierra/High Sierra, to reference operating systems with fewer novelties or evolutionor focused on specific features or improving performance and efficiency.

More curiosities. The version number of the different operating systems has always been 10. In fact, we initially called it Mac OS X, precisely because of 10. Thus, from version 10.0 to 10.15, which corresponds to the release of macOS Catalina in October 2009, we have been in this version. It was with macOS Big Sur, the first operating system for Apple Silicon chips, that was released in November 2020, that we gave the number change. So, we are now on macOS 12 Monterey.

List with versions and names of Mac OS X





The complete list of operating systems it’s quite interesting. As we have already said, we will see the different evolutions that we have just mentioned.

Version Name Release date Rhapsody Developer Release Grail1Z4 / Titan1U (Internal) August, 1997 Mac OS XServer 1.0 Hera (Intern) March, 1999 Mac OS X Developer Preview – March, 1999 Mac OS X Public Beta Kodiak (Internal) September, 2000 mac os x 10.0 cheetah March, 2001 MAC OS X 10.1 Cougar September, 2001 MAC OS X 10.2 Jaguar August, 2002 MAC OS X 10.3 panther October, 2003 MAC OS X 10.4 Tiger April, 2005 MAC OS X 10.5 Leopard October, 2007 MAC OS X 10.6 snow-leopard August, 2009 MAC OS X 10.7 Lion July, 2011 OS X 10.8 mountain lion July, 2012 OS X 10.9 Mavericks October 2013 OS X 10.10 yosemite October, 2014 OS X 10.11 Captain September, 2015 macOS 10.12 Mountain range September, 2016 macOS 10.13 High Sierra September, 2017 macOS 10.14 Mojave September, 2018 macOS 10.15 Katherine October, 2019 macOS 11 big sur November, 2020 macOS 12 Monterey October, 2021

macOS Monterey, at least until WWDC 2022





macOS Monterey, version 12 of the operating system, is the most current version. A version that arrived in october 2021, about 5 months ago. A version that will be replaced by macOS 13, whose name we still do not know, at WWDC 2022, and which will be available to the general public in the fall of this year.

monterey us has brought important changes to the operating system, such as the arrival of the Shortcuts app on the Mac to be able to create and run our own workflows, or TestFlight, to test beta software. It has also included Universal Control, which allows us to control an iPad or another Mac from a single keyboard and mouse.

In addition to the improvement in the keychain, where the passwords are stored, or the redesign of Safari, the security of the system was improved with several features and services designed to protect our privacy like Hide My Mail or iCloud Private Relay, for example.

The history of macOS, I would give for a series of articles. A long series, too. Today we will focus on the mentioned part, an overview of an ever-evolving operating system and that governs all our Macs. An operating system that, whatever we call it, makes a difference.