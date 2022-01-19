complete map and those that expire in February

The new 730 model arrives on the platform of the Revenue Agency. Some new features are surprising.

With the new 730 model, now definitive, you have a much clearer picture of the deductions for this year 2022. There are not a few innovations and it is worth examining them better. The deductions that the Government has implemented in the new 730 primarily concern medical expenses. So medicines, specialist examinations, general visits: medical expenses are those that are certainly deductible. This is particularly important in this period of strong economic fragility of many families is strong. Many Italians are even reducing the budget reserved for health. If health is certainly the most important item among those deductible due to its very particular role especially in this period, there is an absolute novelty in this 730 model. This is the music bonus. The music bonus covers all expenses related to music schools, conservatories, choirs and bands for all children between 5 and 18 years old. Therefore all those families who bear these expenses will be able to deduct up to € 1000. But among the various deductions there is one particularly important.

Here are the terms not to skip

It is important because it allows double savings. But it also allows you to avoid a lot of fatigue forever. This is the deduction or bonus for installing tap water filtration and purification systems. In fact, Italians spend considerable sums on mineral water. This involves the effort of carrying the heavy water bottles systematically to your home. But it also involves a considerable expense because over the course of the year you get to spend a lot. This is not to mention the pollution that all plastic bottles put around. This is why this purifier bonus can be particularly suitable.

But the application can only be made between February 1st and February 28th on the specific platform of the Revenue Agency.

So better not miss this great opportunity.