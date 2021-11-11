complete route, stages, stars of difficulty. There is Mortirolo, only 26 km of time trial! – OA Sport

The route of the Giro d’Italia 2022 has officially been outlined, after the serial presentation of the 21 stages which will give life to the 105th edition of the Corsa Rosa. Cyclists will be called to ride 3,410.3 kilometers and almost 51,000 meters of elevation gain over the course of three weeks, from 6 to 29 May. The calculation provides in detail: 7 stages for sprinters, 6 for mid-mountain, 6 for high-mountain and 2 individual time trials (only 26.3 kilometers overall against the clock, never so few since 1962).

The Great Start will be in Hungary, where the first three days of competition will be staged. There first stage will start from Budapest and will arrive in Visegrad after 195 km: substantially flat (but slightly hilly) track with the intermediate sprints of Szekesferhervar and Eszteorgom, but be careful because the finish is uphill, at the end of an ascent of 5 km at an average gradient of 5% where the first pink jersey will be awarded.

The general classification will suffer a big shake at the second stage: a 9.2 km individual time trial in Budapest. The men aiming for the Endless Trophy will battle against time in the capital (starting in Buda and arriving in Pest). To be taken into serious consideration last 1300 meters, because they will be uphill and in the initial part we will have slopes that will touch 14%.

The third stage will be dedicated to sprinters: 201 km completely flat from Kaposvar to Balatonfuered, along the always fascinating Lake Balaton and with flying goals set in Nagykanizsa and Badacsony. The caravan will leave Hungary on Monday 9 May to return to Italy. It will start again from Sicily, where two stages will be played and where we will see an important watershed for the general classification.

The arrival on Etna, near the Sapienza refuge, it has now become a classic but the climb is partially new in its composition: you approach Ragalna (as in 2018), then you move on the classic side of Nicolosi (as in 2011) for the last 14 kilometers. It is a total of 25.4 km of ascent at 5.6% average gradient, with the last 14 at 6.2% and double-digit peaks only in the initial section. Following a stage for sprinters, or the Catania-Messina: 172 km who propose the ascent of Portella Mandrazzi in the middle, but an arrival with a compact group is expected.

The next day we will begin to climb the boot through the Calabria: 192 km from Palmi to Scalea, along the Tyrrhenian coast (just a few undulations in the initial part near Vibo Valentia, expected to arrive by sprint). The seventh stage promises to be decidedly challenging: on Friday 13 May the Diamante-Potenza (between Calabria and Basilicata). There is talk of a good 4490 meters in altitude: Passo Colla, Monte Sirino (first category, returns after 23 years), Monte Scuro and La Sellata before the arrival.

The second weekend of the 2022 Giro d’Italia features two iconic moments. Saturday the stage with departure and arrival in Naples: challenging circuit of 19 km between Bacoli and Monte Procida to go through five times. On Sunday, however, the deadly uphill arrival at the Blockhaus: first the Larciano Pass (first category) and then the finish line at high altitude as in 2017 (13.6 km at 8.4% average gradient).

After the second day of rest we will restart with the Pescara-Jesi, which proposes the classic Marche walls in the final (Sant’Ignazio di Montelupone, Recanati, Filottrano, Santa Maria Nova and Monsano). The sprinters are waiting for Wednesday 18th May for the Santarcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia: a board of 201 km without even a difficulty in altitude, a discounted flyby.

We have therefore arrived in Emilia-Romagna and we head towards Liguria. There Parma-Genoa appears designed for escapes: first 97 km in constant ascent to reach Passo del Bocco, then a long descent towards Chiavari, to then tackle the climb of Ruta and the decidedly demanding one of Monte Becco connected to Monte Fasce, 15 km before the finish in the Ligurian capital. Following the simple Sanremo-Cuneo, which proposes the Milan-Sanremo 2020 route in the opposite way: you touch Imperia, go up to Colle di Nava and head towards Piedmont (157 km long).

The third weekend is in the mountains, but it could be less selective than expected. The 153 km from Santena to Turin will offer no respite: 3470 meters of total altitude difference, to be covered for two and a half times a circuit that offers the Colle della Maddalena, the Bric del Duca (Superga) and the tear of Santa Brigida. In Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne will get serious in the Western Alps: the Pila up to Le Fleurs (revived after thirty years), the Verrogne (first category, already seen in 2019) and the uphill arrival in Cogne (second category) for a total of 4030 meters in altitude, 46 km of the last 80 will be uphill (long ascents, but without excessive slopes).

After the last day of rest, the third week opens with an absolutely unmissable stage that could be decisive. We will have to face the Salò-Aprica, the renamed Sforzato Wine Stage which offers 5440 meters in altitude in 200 km and with simply mythical climbs. It retraces the Goletto di Cadino 24 years after the last time (Marco Pantani on the day of his ride to Montecampione), then the legendary Mortirolo from the Monno side (12.6 km at 7.6% average gradient but with the last 2.5 km at 9.6%), descent to go to Teglio and the next Pass of Santa Cristina (the first category has not been passed since 1999, there are 13.5 km at an average gradient of 8%), from the top of which there will be 6 km to the finish.

The fatigue will be felt in the legs and it will not be easy to face the next stage. There Ponte di Legno-Lavarone proposes the Passo del Tonale immediately opening, but then there will be 70 km downhill. You will cross the Adige, pass Pergine Valsugana and then the unprecedented Passo del Vetriolo before the ascent of the Menador with its narrow hairpin bends and the typical tunnels of the roads carved into the rock for war reasons, from the top of which there will be 8 km to go on arrival.

Thursday 26 May the last chance for sprinters. The last group sprint will be in Treviso: It is true that you will have to climb the Muro di Ca ‘del Poggio, but it is 48 km from the finish and should not reserve any surprises (departure from Borgo Valsugana, length of 146 km). Do not underestimate the Marano Lagunare-Santuario di Castelmone: to climb the Tanamea Pass before the encroachment into Slovenia where you will have to face the unprecedented Mount Kolovrat (10 km at 10% average gradient), then return to Italy and climb uphill in Castelmonte (7.1 km at 7.8% average gradient).

The last mountain stage will be there Belluno-Marmolada: San Pellegrino Pass, Pordoi Pass (Cima Coppi with its 2239 meters above sea level, 11.8 km at 6.8%) e the arrival at high altitude at the Fedaia Pass (2057 meters above sea level, 14 km at 7.6% but with the last 6 at 11%). To close the Giro d’Italia will be one 17.1 kilometer time trial in Verona, with the ascent of the Torricelle and the arrival in Verona. Below is the complete route, all the dates, the calendar, the stages, the difficulty stars of the Giro d’Italia 2022.

FIRST STAGE (Friday 6 May): Budapest-Visegrad, 195 km (**)

SECOND STAGE (Saturday 7 May): Budapest, Budapest, 9.2 km individual time trial (***)

THIRD STAGE (Sunday 8 May): Kaposvar-Balatonfuered, 201 km

REST DAY 1 (Monday 9 May) FOURTH STAGE (Tuesday 10 May):

Avola-Etna, 166 km (****) FIFTH STAGE (Wednesday 11 May):

Catania-Messina, 172 km (**) SIXTH STAGE (Thursday 12 May):

Palmi-Scalea, 192 km (**) SEVENTH STAGE (Friday 13 May):

Diamante-Potenza, 198 km (****) EIGHTH STAGE (Saturday 14 May):

Naples-Naples, 149 km (**) NINTH STAGE (Sunday 15 May):

Isernia-Blockhaus, 187 km (*****)

REST DAY 2 (Monday 16 May) TENTH STAGE (Tuesday 17th May):

Pescara-Jesi, 194 km (***) ELEVENTH STAGE (Wednesday 18 May):

Sant’Arcangelo di Romagna-Reggio Emilia, 201 km

TWELFTH STAGE (Thursday 19th May): Parma-Genoa, 186 km (****)

STAGE THIRTEENTH (Friday 20 May): Sanremo-Cuneo, 157 km (**)

STAGE FOURTEENTH (Saturday 21 May): Santena-Turin, 153 km (****)

FIFTEENTH STAGE (Sunday 22 May):

Rivarolo Canavese-Cogne, 177 km (****) REST DAY 3 (Monday 23 May)

SIXTEENTH STAGE (Tuesday 24 May): Salò-Aprica, 200 km (*****)

STAGE SEVENTEENTH (Wednesday 25 May): Ponte di Legno-Lavarone (****)

EIGHTEENTH STAGE (Thursday 26 May): Borgo Valsugana-Treviso, 146 km

STAGE NINETEENTH (Friday 27 May):

Marano Lagunare-Castelmonte, 178 km (****) STAGE TWENTY (Saturday 28 May):

Belluno-Marmolada / Passo Fedaia, 167 km (*****)