Complete rundown of Marvel, Star Wars, and Avatar!

The second day of the D23 showed few surprises but many details of the already confirmed projects of Marvel, Lucasfilm and Avatar

The second day of D23 was an unprecedented celebration, as we were able to learn more about the future of Marvel, Star Wars and 20th Century Studios. This is the first time that Disney has included the former studio of Fox between your plans. However, only one presentation of Avatar with James Cameron and his team, which was a bit disappointing for fans of Alien, who hoped to have more information about the new series that he is preparing Star+.

panel Marvel It was also a bit disappointing, as they focused more on discussing the projects that they already have confirmed than presenting other surprises. But the event was full of interactive games, such as trivia that were presented to the audience while they waited for the panels to start, and the stars talked at length about the future of great stories. That’s why, Here we ask you for a summary of the most exciting things that happened at the D23 expo!

Lucasfilm: Slow But Sure Steps :

kathleen kennedy opened the celebration by promising that “The future of Star Wars is very bright and we have many surprises for you”. Diego Luna and Adria Arjona presented a special panel of Andor where they assured that it is an experiment “because it feels like a 12 part movie”, plus they are very excited to start production on season 2.

Willow

In addition to confirming that Christian Slater will star Willow, we had a new trailer for this story about a humble farmer who must help the princess Elora to fight the evil Queen Bavmorda.

Tales of the Jedi

Although without a doubt, one of the most exciting announcements was the first trailer for Tales of the Jedithe series that will arrive on October 26 on Disney+ and will focus on 6 episodes on Ahsoka and another 3 on Dooku

Skeleton Crew

Set after the events of Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, Star Wars: Skeleton Crew will follow a group of kids lost in space trying to find their way home. It is starring Jude Law and directed by Jon Watts. According to Watts, Jon Favreau invited him to participate in this project after having worked together on Spider Man.

Ahsoka

After the two appearances of Rosario Dawson What Ahsoka in The Mandalorian Y The Book of Boba Fettthe character will finally get his own animated show that will take place after the events of Return of the Jedi and will feature other characters from the animated series Star Wars Rebelsincluded Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

The Mandalorian season 3

During the Star Wars panel on the D23 of we also had a special preview of season 3 of The Mandalorian, and although the only thing we know is that it will be released next February 2023, Giancarlo Esposito assured that “It will be the most intense season so far.”

indiana jones 5

“This is the last time he will play Indiana Jones” said Harrison Ford in the presentation of the panel dedicated to the iconic archaeologist. Panel attendees were able to enjoy a exclusive trailer which was reportedly highly emotional, as it received a standing ovation that brought the legendary actor to tears.

Marvel: Wasn’t that expected?

Some fans were disappointed because they expected it to be reveal details about the cast of the Fantastic 4 or a movie will be announced solo from Scarlet Witch with Elizabeth Olsen. Nevertheless, Kevin Feig opened the panel with a live show from Rogers: The Musical, and revealed several interesting details about their upcoming series.

IRON HEART

It was confirmed that the actor Anthony Ramos will give life to The Hood, the main villain of the story, so we can expect him to be tied into the events of Secret Invasion.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania

Kevin Feig started the D23 panel talking about Ant-Man and Wakanda Forever. The project of Black Panther was defined as “the most ambitious film so far” and an exclusive glimpse of namor (interpreted by Tenoch Huerta) fighting with M’Baku. He also confirmed that this film will be directly linked to Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, but nothing more could be revealed.

WEREWOLF BY NIGHT

this is maybe one of Marvel’s most ambitious projects. The series starring Gael Garcia they defined it as “an ancient horror story in black and white”, so it is shaping up to be one of the rarest and most different experiments that have been delivered to us in Disney+.

Secret Invasion

Beyond the return of Samuel L Jacksonas the iconic super spy Nick Furry, Secret Invasion will feature many familiar faces like cobie smulders retaking his role as Mary Hill, a former high-ranking member of S.H.I.E.L.D. who last appeared in Avengers: Endgame.

Likewise, Ben Mendelson will play Thalosa warrior Skrull serving as one of the most powerful allies of fury and the actresses joined the MCU Olivia Coleman (The Favourite) and Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones).

Secondly, Don Cheadle also quickly showed up to announce that Armor Wars It will be a direct continuation of the events of this story.

LOKI 2

panel Loki was fast but surprising, since in addition to presenting a new logo, it was announced that the star of Everything Everywhere At The Same Time, Ke Huy Quan will be part of the cast in a secret role.

DAREDEVIL BORN AGAIN

Those attending the D23 were able to see a special clip of Daredevil (Charlie Cox) in the new series she hulk, but the most exciting thing was knowing that charlie cox is ready to return with the story. Vincent D’Onofrio was also present to talk about Kingpinwho will join the Marvel universe in the new series of Threw out and that “He still has a lot of power and a lot of resentment.”

CAPTAIN AMERICA NEW WORLD ORDER

The biggest surprise of the panel around the presentation of Captain America: New World Order in D23 maybe it was that the actor Carl Lumbly will return to play the soldier Isaiah Bradley, after he made an intense appearance in the series of Falcon & The Winter Soldier. This story was described on the D23 panel as “a paranoid thriller” and assured that they will continue exploring topics such as race and discrimination. Furthermore, it was confirmed that Tim Blake Nelson it will become in The Leader, an evil genius who is the main antagonist of Hulk in the comics.

THUNDERBOLTS

One of the most anticipated and most irreverent projects of Marvel are the Thunderbolts, and although in the presentation not much was said about the film that will arrive in 2024, at least it was confirmed that the official lineup they will have, after months of speculation. RedGuardian, interpreted by David Harbor is perhaps the biggest surprise in the lineup, since it will do dumbbell with Yelena Belova, so surely we will go even deeper into his family relationship and his past.

Julia Louis Dreyfus as Valentina Allegra de Fontaine

David Harbor as Red Guardian

Hannah John-Kamen will be Ghost

Wyatt Russell as John Walker

Sebastian Stan as Bucky Barnes

Florence Pugh as Yelena Belova

Olga Kurylenko will be Taskmaster

20th Century Studios: Avatar Dominates

Although many people expected to see during D23 news about the future of 20th Century Studios, actually the only announcement was the panel of Avatar directed by James Cameron, which offered new glimpses and a special conversation with the cast.

AVATAR

james cameron confirmed that Avatar 4 is about to start filming, since the project is planned to arrive in December 2026. Although the big surprise was given by the actor Stephen Lang, since he confirmed that he will continue to be the main antagonist of the story. For his part, Sigourney Weaver said the character they prepared for her “It was just crazy that only Jim Cameron could come up with.”

What do you think, Cinephiles and Cinephiles? What other surprises do you expect from the D23 Expo?