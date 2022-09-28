Completed the Auxiliary Training Course in Diving Medicine

Mar del Plata – Concluded the Auxiliary Training Course in Diving Medicine, aimed at personnel from the Argentine Navy and other Armed and Security Forces.

Among the students were the personnel designated to work as operators in the hyperbaric chamber located at the Carlini Antarctic Base during winter 2023. In addition, non-commissioned officers from other naval areas received training; personnel qualified in Nursing of the Argentine Army; and members of the Operational Coordination Section of the Special Risks Directorate of the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires.

The closing ceremony took place in the Plaza de Armas of the Diving School, was presided over by its Director, Frigate Captain Pablo Esteban Teramo, and was attended by authorities from the Army and the Police of the Province of Buenos Aires.

In his words, the Director of the School highlighted “the importance of this course for the care of diving personnel, in addition to strengthening relations with the civil sphere through the practices applied when these personnel are assigned to naval hospitals with hyperbaric chambers”.

The training, which lasted for six weeks, consisted of several stages: in a first opportunity, the students were instructed in the use of open-circuit autonomous diving equipment. The second stage included the necessary concepts to recognize the different pathologies and diseases arising from hyperpressure activities, as well as the procedures to apply first aid and use the treatment tables. The third stage, meanwhile, consisted of the consolidation of professional concepts to carry out treatments of decompressive hyperbaric environments.

Finally, a fourth phase was carried out in which the students were trained with the necessary techniques to operate hyperbaric chambers and assist patients inside them.