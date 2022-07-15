Compound shows results as a therapeutic agent in acute inflammation in neurodegenerative disease

The research is carried out at the Central University of the Caribbean, for the benefit of patients with neurological diseases.

Illustration of medications intervening in patients with neurodegenerative diseases. Photo: Shutterstock.

The Dr. Luis Rojasaffiliated with the Central University of the Caribbean, indicated that from the Central University of the Caribbean, he, together with other specialists, are carrying out experimental studies that allow obtaining objective data on the benefits of the TAU-4R compound, of which they already have advances on the positive incidence in patients with neurodegenerative diseases.

“The results found so far, is that in the long term TAU-4R could be developed as a therapeutic agent to treat acute inflammation. However, at this time the idea is to continue with studies to see its effect during chronic inflammation. , which is seen in neurodegenerative diseases”, explained the molecular biologist.

The author of the study explained that when comparing the mice, those that received the TAU-4R have lower levels of pro-inflammatory neuro-cytokines. “We also found increased activation of signal proteins, which increase protection and decrease neuroinflammation, and TAU-4R restores memory loss caused by inflammation.”

He recalled that these neurodegenerative diseases are caused by a process that accelerates cell death and loss of nerve tissue. The inflammatory response, in the brain, can occur during systemic infection, injury or direct trauma to the organ and is characterized by an increase in pro-inflammatory cytokines and activation of brain cells such as microglia and astrocytes.

“In our scientific study as a model of neuroinflammation, we used an ELPS compound, which is injected into the mice. ELPS is a neurotoxin that induces an inflammatory response in the blood that is transferred to the brain. These mice with inflammation are injected with TAU -4R to then study the concentration of pro-inflammatory cytokines and proteins with neuroprotective and anti-inflammatory effects in the hippocampus and cortex,” he said.

Finally, he indicated that they also studied the effects of the compound on memory function, in which we found that TAU-4R has a positive effect.

